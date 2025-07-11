Instead of Five Stories this week, I go through The New York Times’ hit piece on Stephen Miller, point by point — after getting a whole column out of the opening paragraphs.
I think a large number of conservatives/ republicans still refer to this rag as the paper of record. This insanity needs to stop immediately.
Thank you Ann for your logic and common sense perspective of Stephen Miller. Spot on re: “Hit piece.” Spot on re: “80 side of 80/20 issues.” Yes. Agree. Six months in Los Angeles is quite insightful. Miller is focused on President Trump’s promises: “President Trump Ran and Run on. And Won.” (It rhymes! 1) Higher Ed. 2) Transgender rights. 3) Discrimination law. 4) Foreign Policy. Please be safe in the EU Ann. We look forward to hearing what we need to know upon your return.