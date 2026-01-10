Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
8h

I am still trying to understand why the least likely individuals, like females and males that truly do not look ready to rumble continue to interfere with federal officials. I am also trying to understand if ICE will change their tactics since they are being tailed physically and electronically. It is amazing to me that you could not previously get neighborhood watch teams to perhaps lower crime or mitigate drug traffic yet our own politicians are cowardly encouraging people who are least equipped to battle with feds and break the law.

I support ICE and I support the First Amendment but as soon as people start interfering they should be arrested and then charged. Obviously this deters ICE from doing their job but until they can stop the illegal interference this will only continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott Sheffield's avatar
Scott Sheffield
8h

How not get shot by the police. Yes sir, no sir, thank you for the ticket. Retards still have not figured this out. Works great for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture