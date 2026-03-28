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Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
10h

You have to give them credit the Gorman murder didn’t last a news cycle before it was dismissed as another white chick in the wrong place at the wrong time one libtard actually blamed it all on Gorman for scaring the poor Latino illegal excuse me undocumented alien. Maybe he can get a prescription for Valium under Obamacare so he can stay relaxed around dangerous white women . It took almost a decade to convince us that the Khmer Rouge were agrarian reformers (I am not making this up) there was a column in the New York Times actually saying that. Now in less than 3 weeks they have us convinced that religious fanatics out of the dark ages who throw homosexuals off the top of buildings & behead infidel whores for showing their hair in public are the good guys in the mid east war . They even summoned millions of their paid professionals for another mostly peaceful national riot . Sorry Ann but I have to take your hair . I have to strangle a homo with the hair of an infidel whore.

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Helios Megistos's avatar
Helios Megistos
7h

There are few things more ridiculous than women “working” in the police and firefighting and armed forces; it is almost as insane as the notion that people can become the opposite sex and almost as evil as free for all abortions!

If I ever miraculously become supreme dictator, those three problems would be fixed overnight!

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