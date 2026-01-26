Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stoat's avatar
Stoat
1d

Just wonderful, Ann!

So many Leftist myths dispelled here!

Despite my being a lifelong record collector, I had pointedly avoided the Grateful Dead mainly because of the scruffy, drug-addled reputation of their fans, which caused me to assume (perhaps wrongly) that their music was similarly disjointed, scruffy and inarticulate. Although we've known that you have been a fan for decades, I had always been confused by the idea of a world-class intellect such as yourself being attracted to them...until now. I hadn't heard you articulate your reasons for liking them so much before, and this intrigues me to the point of wanting to ask you if you might be so very kind as to recommend your favorite Dead album, or perhaps several if it's difficult to pick a single favorite.

Thank you so much for the GREAT podcast and the considerable time you spend with bringing your craft and your excellence to the public.

Reply
Share
Justin Case's avatar
Justin Case
12h

I know how to lower the temperature. Hurry up and deport all illegals. ICE then becomes a non-issue.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture