Podcast: Let's Play 'Guess the Race of the Perp'!
Bonus round: Who's a friend of Phil Murphy, former gov. of NJ?
Your link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet
Photo of Curtis Lee Daniels – Wood County, TX Sheriff Department
Your stories of the week:
The Bigger crime? Cheating in a bass fishing meet or killing a guy?
But a hit-and-run driver in NJ who kills a black guy gets NO TIME.
NYT economists are exactly what you would expect.
The Iran war, the Epstein files and the Alexander brothers …
I’m surprised the fishing guy did not get the chair.
Did you leave out that the Murphy campaign contributor’s son has a “touch of the tar” and likely checked “ African American “ on his college application ?