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Scott Sheffield's avatar
Scott Sheffield
20h

I’m surprised the fishing guy did not get the chair.

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working rich's avatar
working rich
21h

Did you leave out that the Murphy campaign contributor’s son has a “touch of the tar” and likely checked “ African American “ on his college application ?

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