PODCAST: Kirk's Killer Caught and the Legacy of Leftist ViolenceOnly one story this weekAnn CoulterSep 12, 20253496ShareYour link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet.comLeave a comment3496SharePrevious
Nothing can erase the memory of his death; our country lost a great son. Time to turn off the news..
Flip the script. Picture Al Sharpton in the old days with his pompadour hairdo, orange track suit, and 6 chins, ranting and raving his attacks against the "racist" whites. If someone with a rifle took fat Al out, for the next month all you would hear are police and fire engine sirens blaring.