PODCAST: IQ, Sex and Cheating Dems
Trump and Vance have everything under control, so I can talk about the fun things.
This Week:
Wild story reminds me again that regular use of 10-minute IQ tests would save the world so much trouble.
The brilliant Frank Bruni’s vicious attack Trump’s nominees, led me to: Russell Vought at the OMB; liberals’ need for porn; and which Americans have the most “organisms” (new lingo I picked up last week from a high school athlete and I really like it).
Sex in America: A Definitive Survey
So-called Dreamers’s (illegal aliens) alleged “reliance” interest in the Dems allowing them to break the law — thus preventing Republicans from ever not allowing them to break the law — is a bullsh*t argument. The Supreme Court should read its own explanation in Dobbs about what constitutes a legitimate reliance interest.
BTW, I thought it was "nails on chalkboard," but no, it's MSN stooges' nonstop uttering of "constitutional crisis" that I really can't stand. To bad I'm not a Lefty; I'd demand free mental healthcare for it.
