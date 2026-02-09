Podcast: IQ DATA ESCAPES NIH - NYT GOES NUTS!Also the NYT on which crying kids are cool and which are total assholes.Ann CoulterFeb 09, 20265065ShareYour link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet.Photo: Protesters hold signs near the family home of Elian Gonzalez on April 14, 2000 in Little Havana, Florida. Elian was forcibly taken into custody on April 22. (Shutterstock/Anthony Correia)ShareLeave a comment5065SharePrevious
I remember after reading Jared Diamond's book Guns, Germs, and Steel that Europeans were stymied in their attempts to colonize Africa in part due to genetics. According to Diamond Europeans didn't have the immunity to withstand tropical diseases nor the ability to work in the hot savannah. He doesn't mention, however, if one reverse engineers this concept, would it explain why Africans have difficulty adapting to the Northern Hemisphere? It appears that human talent depends on the environment in which it gets nurtured. I always thought that was the point of the cult movie The God's Must Be Crazy where the tribesman was happiest in his habitat and almost died when brought into so-called civilization.
I’m so confused. The NIH doesn’t want any conclusions made on the basis of race? Since the when? The VA coerced me into the Million Veterans Program (MVP). For those who don’t know, the MVP is a genetic study where every promised safeguard has been casually tossed aside. The best lie we were told was that we would receive a genetic analysis. Years later we were told we could buy our genetic analysis from a third party who had been gifted all of our genetic data without our permission. I digress. The MVP data was dumped into the NIH All Of Us genetic data project. No permission asked or given. My point is that the news letters from both the MVP and All Of Us proudly proclaim the inclusion of unprecedented numbers of certain races in their genetic data pools. Dictating approved research results seems like the opposite of science to me.