PODCAST: Five Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
Millionaires fleeing NYC. Mamdani will fix it!
Your link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet
Which state quadrupled its millionaires in the past decade? Not NYC.
The NYT’s idea of “Ordinary Citizens”
Another way liberal oppress black people — and what does it take to be fired as a DEI reporter?
Crisis at CDC: But what if there’s a pandemic? Think of the horror.
Japan’s EXCELLENT position on Nigerian immigration.
Pictures for Story No. 3 - LOOK SAD, BLACK PEOPLE!
Yes, black people...you must portray yourselves as sad hungry downtrodden, over worked (that's a joke) slaves.
Ann needs to update her definition of who is a millionaire. Being a millionaire is based on net worth, not net income.