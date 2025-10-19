Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Ainger's avatar
Julie Ainger
7h

Thank you Ann for Five Stories This Week. [Things That Never Happen IRL. ] I opine: “Boise-Tattler” Very funny Ann. I agree with the perspective and the list of happenings of Jussie Smollet (sp), NASCAR, and Trump’s “very fine people” Nicholas Sandman’s Covenant Catholic situation all proved fake. I admit, I do wrestle with body cams. I 100 % understand their valuable existence for law enforcement, and submit to you that as humans, the devices can be over-used……In re: Harvard—“Trump cannot take this money away fast enough.” Completely agree. I am sad for Minnesota’s misguided governance. Other. Thune is mis-guided too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
8h

Evidently No Kings Day was such a flop even Ann decided not to comment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture