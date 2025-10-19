PODCAST: Five Stories This Week
Violent, thieving, arsonist, lying liberals seek (yet more!) immigrants to come here and accuse us of racism.
MUST WATCH: PBS’s ‘Breaking the Deadlock’ this TUES, 9pm and my partial list of things that never happen IRL.
Black, female, immigrant Obama-appointed District Judge miscalculates on bodycam ruling.
NYT demands non-English-speaking immigrants from wildly disparate and dysfunctional cultures, who will immediately come here and accuse us of racism — otherwise you’re a white supremacist.
Mamdani swipes all the food at the food bank and says he’s doing it to help New Yorkers who need food.
Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (REPUBLICAN) celebrates “Native American Day” - blows off Columbus Day.
Thank you Ann for Five Stories This Week. [Things That Never Happen IRL. ] I opine: “Boise-Tattler” Very funny Ann. I agree with the perspective and the list of happenings of Jussie Smollet (sp), NASCAR, and Trump’s “very fine people” Nicholas Sandman’s Covenant Catholic situation all proved fake. I admit, I do wrestle with body cams. I 100 % understand their valuable existence for law enforcement, and submit to you that as humans, the devices can be over-used……In re: Harvard—“Trump cannot take this money away fast enough.” Completely agree. I am sad for Minnesota’s misguided governance. Other. Thune is mis-guided too.
Evidently No Kings Day was such a flop even Ann decided not to comment.