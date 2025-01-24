PODCAST: Everything you need to know about 'birthright citizenship'
Whatever you heard from The New York Times, MSNBC, CNN (or FNC!) is wrong.
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
Now that we finally have a Kushner-less Trump presidency, pretty much everything you’ll need to know over the next four years can be found here:
"Adios, America: The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country into a Third World Hellhole"
Plus, I’ve changed my mind on the mass pardon of J6 defendants including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.
The Proud Boys are an essential part of The Thin Blue Line in an age when police are instructed, by Leftist American Mayors, to stand down whenever Antifa shows up. Any average Citizen who wants to go to an event to hear a speaker that Isis doesn't approve of will be completely at risk of significant bodily harm...or worse... if Antifa decides to appear there, and that is precisely the intent. When Police are taken out of the equation it becomes mob rule, and this tends to keep average folks at home. And that's precisely what the Left is trying to achieve. They will blather on endlessly about a mythical 'authoritarian Right' but it is they who are the oppressors of anyone whose opinion deviates at all from Leftist dogma, and the way they oppress alternate opinion in the public square is via their Antifa brownshirts.
Remember when Biden said that Antifa is 'just an idea' and doesn't really exist?
Sounds similar to when he said that America is just an idea, doesn't it?
Anything Leftists don't like is recast as a fluid, ethereal fantasy idea that needs to be tamped down with the Government cudgel of a Disinformation Police so that the public square is never troubled by multiple competing opinions that will confuse their single-digit I.Q. base.
All nonviolent J6'ers should be awarded the Presidential Medal Of Freedom in recognition of the political oppression they have been subjected to, and every effort should be made to make right the financial and career losses that they have endured under a wholly corrupt and illegitimate Government.
Similarly, the Proud Boys should be equally praised as honored protectors of Democracy and Freedom in a time when America's future hung in the balance.
I hope and pray that Lady Justice will soon be able to wield her sword and scale in the manner dictated by America's Constitution and not by the political whims of the anti-American Left.
No way Trump could have done any of this his first term.
His #1 enemy was Speaker Paul Ryan. Ryan would have blocked Trump at every turn.