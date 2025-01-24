Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.

Now that we finally have a Kushner-less Trump presidency, pretty much everything you’ll need to know over the next four years can be found here:

"Adios, America: The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country into a Third World Hellhole"

Plus, I’ve changed my mind on the mass pardon of J6 defendants including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Leave a comment