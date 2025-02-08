PODCAST: Every day is Christmas in Trump's America!
DEI DIE-ing, Paging Tariq Nasheed, Coulter Rule Vindicated, plus a health tip for Super Bowl weekend.
Why NASA astronauts are stranded in space:
Two stories I promised to link in this podcast:
VDARE’s list of Disgruntled Minority Massacres
Thank you so much Ann about DEI crumbling. Thank God. A male I know: One—through his workplace was expected to state his pronoun identity. He did not. Also in the interest of bad health due to the office policy of gender neutral bathrooms, he now will “hold it” and not use the shared bathroom of a female (who may or may not believe in the “Metoo” movement. Very unhealthy. My point: I wonder if sexual harassment claims will rise by females as they are now not getting what they want—a male in a shared room/ in this case, the bathroom. Complete and utter madness. Protect our police so they can protect us from this insanity. Love your advice re: the Super Bowl. Stay home and drink. Ironic. Though. (Not quite yet…….)
Given the paroxysm of emotion that Elon Musk's attempts to cut costs in the federal bureaucracies has caused among liberals this week, I thought Ann's podcast today would've been called Hysterical Liberals Gone Wild. I guess Ann's not a devotee of yoga either!