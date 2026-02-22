Podcast: England's Vanishing Kingdom
Your link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet.
(Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor photo: Euen Cherry/Shutterstock)
Your Five Stories for the Week:
Let’s consider Alex Pretti’s harassment of ICE in another context.
Would attacking Iran be good for the Jews?
The New York Times is crushing the Epstein Files (but keeps forgetting Barry Krischer).
The fact that Andrew was Queen Elizabeth’s “favorite son” was the least of her defects.
You’ll never guess who won the Times Teen Tiny Memoirs Contest!
Cato Institute delenda est!
In a recent edition of The Economist I came across some impressive hi-tech analysis they did on the Epstein files by culling through the three million emails. I agree with Ann The NY Times has done some good work and put together a formidable team to analyze the Epstein emails as well, but I’d also use The Economist because The Times has trouble reporting the truth.