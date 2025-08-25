PODCAST: A Bad Week to order Uber Eats in DC
Cheap servants in peril; Average Texas Mom transitions 8 year-old; Another hilarious Biden DEI appointee; Brigitte Macron produces photos; and Oklahoma City's ridiculous mayor.
The five stories you may have missed this week:
The Wall Street Journal frets about Trump’s immigration crackdown affecting Grubhub drivers.
7th generation "proud Texan," who gave one son a Buddhist name and allowed the other to “transition” at 8 years old, could use a man in the house.
Surprisingly, Brigitte Macron has a pretty good defamation case against Candace Owens
Another utterly preposterous Black woman Biden appointee gets the heave-ho from Trump.
The first Native Osagean mayor of Oklahoma City pleas for gravy train to keep flowing.
Oklahoma – Not O.K.