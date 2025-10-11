Unsafe

Kevin Murphy
My favorite conservative thinker is Milton Friedman (besides Ann) and just last night I saw a short video in which he made the important distinction between immigration before 1914 and after. Before 1914 immigration worked because there were no social programs so those coming through Ellis Island knew they had to work hard. Afterwards as social programs continued to gain momentum (like today) social welfare programs began to act as a perverse incentive bringing less desirable immigrants to America. Ann's absolutely right about her observations concerning hospital emergency rooms.

Douglas C Rapé
I can read three times faster than a podcast. If I were commuting to work a podcast might work for me. A written version of a pod cast would work better for my time management. Please consider it. It is not workable I understand.

