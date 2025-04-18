Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.

Your stories for the week:

COMING SOON: Real-Real-Real-REAL ID

NYT at it’s best: ADHD is fake and Adderall makes you shorter, not smarter.

Elon Musk: National Hero and Freak-Boy Harem Chief

Prisoner Exchange: We take Kilmar Abrego Garcia back if El Salvador puts Sen. Chris Van Hollen in a Super Max Prison