Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
Your stories for the week:
COMING SOON: Real-Real-Real-REAL ID
NYT at it’s best: ADHD is fake and Adderall makes you shorter, not smarter.
Elon Musk: National Hero and Freak-Boy Harem Chief
Prisoner Exchange: We take Kilmar Abrego Garcia back if El Salvador puts Sen. Chris Van Hollen in a Super Max Prison
Easter: Could Christianity be right for you?
Did Maryland Man deny to the Senator that he was a member of MS13? If he did he is a dead man. That's one of the unwritten rules of gang life. Maintaining his cred with the gang is his only protection inside the prison.
Thank you for today’s message and Happy Easter to you and yours! I had to look up the meaning of pulchritude. I found your words today to be especially full of (pulchritude) meaningful on this Good/good Friday. I am grateful for your wisdom and fact finding abilities. Not to mention your presentation and application of the words to a life well lived of good purpose and prosperity. When we are strong, others will follow. They have already shown they want to follow….by their good tactics and bad tactics. As our First Lady and President have said, “Stay tuned.”