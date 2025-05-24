Your link to the Friday podcast at Ricochet.
Your Five Stories of the Week:
Late night comedians would have been a laugh-riot after Kristallnacht!
GOP’s latest Great Idea to create millions more Baby Mamas.
More fun with Girl Cops.
We keep voting for illegals to be deported, but politicians won’t do it, even in Georgia.
Mind-boggling amounts of illegal immigrant crime.
Didn’t we vote for her to be deported? What’s with the Dalton, GA police chief?
I had a good laugh last night watching the PBS News Hour's segment with David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart. David Brooks said he looked at the statistics for the murder rate in South Africa and concluded it was egregious at 27,000 murders last year. However, he said the murder rate was the same in the black areas as it was in the white areas. According to Brooks that would mean the white Afrikaners are killing each other!
The hosts today like Colbert, Kimmel, and etc are not funny or entertaining at all. Their jokes are all about Trump, which are not funny. I am glad that you discussed the real issue of black on black crime, instead of this ridiculous fallacy of cops killing anyone black or brown. The democrats fight harder for illegal immigrants more than the American people, which is why their approval rating is something like 25% or lower. Awesome content, Ann❤️