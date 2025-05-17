PODCAST: 5 Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
ADL donors need to ask for their money back
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
Your Five Stories of the Week:
NYU Student Graduation Speech
Pope Leo’s MAGA Brother!
ANOTHER way environmentalists are ruining our lives is about to end.
How many people have to die before we end the lunacy of girl cops?
No, Laura Loomer and John Eastman are not Trump’s Brain Trust.
There are perhaps hundreds of rational reasons as to why women should not be allowed neither in the police and firefighters nor in the armed forces.
One of the reason is that those are usually well paid jobs which a man would want so as to make it possible to raise a family; by giving those employment opportunities to women, it makes it more difficult for a man to find an honest and secure career.
Nowadays a good half of the female cops are nasty childless ugly misshapen butches and far too many are shameless sluts fornicating with the brass and half the precinct!
There is also the hundreds of millions of dollars wasted on sexual harassment lawsuits which would not exist if women were not there to be “harassed” in the first place.
If we want to increase the birth rate by allowing more men to earn a living with a steady job in law enforcement, women must be completely banned from such traditionally masculine occupations!
Women should be encouraged and cajoled into marrying young and becoming mothers and homemakers; such is the way of wisdom!
Only Ann Coulter can casually call the new Pope Leo IV gay because he played priest while his brother and fiends played cowboys and Indians. Ann follows through by calling all British men eunuchs. Did Ann actually use the word "mimeograph"? I haven't heard that one in 50 years!