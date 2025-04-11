PODCAST: 5 Stories you might have missed this week
Trump can't fire and prosecute them fast enough
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.com
The stories you may have missed:
Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia Update!
Murder charges against Alejandro Mayorkas?
Trump: Taxpayers no longer forced to pay for your Ozempic
Brave liberals fight for the right to discriminate against whites and harass Jews.
The media’s “without evidence” irritant. (Also, “echoing a white-nationalist conspiracy theory known as the Great Replacement.”)
LOVE the 5 Stories - thank you! I knew Mayorkas didn't get the blanket pardon and have been wondering WHY he hasn't been "addressed" yet. Alejandro Mayorkas should be charged with murder- YES! 100%! He should also be charged with "high crimes and misdemeanors" for all the horrors he brought into our country. He lied to Congress. He hasn't received as much as a slap on the wrist and he is an attorney - an "officer of the Court." He should be given Capital Punishment. Ann's punishment is colorful and definitely an eye for an eye. (Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo - CECOT is also a fine choice)
My question: Who is in charge of making "the charge?" Does it have to be the House, like with Impeachments or can it be ANYONE? Can Pam Bondi just go after Mayorkas? They need to take his passport! Mayorkas has to believe this is coming - he has cost this country billions, in addition to lives, property, the loss of Americans having a sense of security in just walking about their neighborhood (he stole the American pursuit of happiness: our sense of freedom, our sense of safety, our prosperity, our family life, etc).
Enjoyed the stories this week...did know about most of what you talked about. One thing though that I forget because he is not in the news anymore is MAYORKAS....glad you are keeping his name out there. I despised practically everyone in the Biden administration but he is at the top of the list for me....an arrogant, slippery snake. He knows and willingly did what his benefactors told him to do and he did it with a smile on his face.....someone needs to go after him, if for nothing else to make his life utterly miserable.