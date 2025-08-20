Unsafe

Julie Ainger
32m

Thank you Ann for 5 Stories I May Have Missed on Ricochet as I was a bit worried I was missing the content. Your point One: Noted. Will do. “Pot is a disaster for you.” Could not agree with you more on this. OMG to the THC and the cannibas poisionings, and the fourth grader in Ohio’s story. I will pray her mental state returns to a (coping) normal after that horrible experience. Whatever happened to the good old days of kindergarten naps and Rice Krispies treats for snacks….2) Have never had a Facebook account, never plan to get one. I am not a Zuckerberg fan based on the way his company was founded…. (Bullying) and the continued bending the truth on “accurate advice and their policies.” What a cop out. Points 3,4,5 I am weary of the Democrats always in most everything they do. The Breeze Airlines story shows what being contained in a small area with lots of differing personalities can do to a person’s sanity. Sobering in and of itself that Alcohol, Tobacco and Caffeine has built Western Civilization.

matt
1hEdited

can't get Ricochet to work. Could you also post your "5 things" on Youtube?

