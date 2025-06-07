PODCAST: 5 Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Trump and Musk's (alleged fight), another program for DOGE to cut, immigrants sprucing up NYC, Fani Willis update, and avoiding stereotyping in Germany.
Your link to the Friday Podcast on Ricochet.
Your Stories of the Week:
What Pro Publica’s attack on a 21-year old in charge of a (BS) Homeland Security grant program illustrates about the Trump-Musk feud. (Elon’s right.)
Dems name their Most Admired Leaders at the NYC Mayoral Debate. You’ll never guess what they all have in common!
I LOVE what immigrants have done to New York!
A modern-day Emmett Till in Palmdale, CA.
Fani Willis suffers another humiliating loss.
AfD wins right to know first names of knife attackers in Germany.
Bonus story: Trump brings Arabian Leopards to the National Zoo. Winning!
I am becoming less and less impressed with Pam Bondi and Kash Patel. I want to see CONSEQUENCES.
Ann, you are the first person I have heard say what I thought as well about the Musk/Trump break up. I think it is a trap for the left. Musk is angry about too much spending so now the Trump haters must also be angry with too much spending? Even the Epstein reference appears on the surface like an insult but if they had something more than Trump knew him and is in a couple of pictures, I think the Ds would have been all over that long ago. I think is a setup. Or it is play acting so Musk can go back to being the darling of the environmental doom and gloomers.
Nonetheless, I think the R messaging is especially terrible. They are not cutting Medicaid benefits; they are spending less because they are deporting illegals and do not need to spend as much. They had better be ready to drive message all over the place if they want to keep the House. They need to finally find a way to not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. To your point about replacement rate etc. for the most part you need to keep that going to continue the Ponzi scheme. That is how it seemed to me when I worked on SS reform in the early 2000s. It was such nonsense; we needed to import cheap labor to pay into the system to support the boomers. Well, what do you do forty years down the road when those folks are looking for their money? I would prefer having a go at maintaining a population around 200 million as well. That is what our infrastructure was built for in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Not 300-400 million. Also, if we are to believe that AI and robots are going to do all kinds of things, why do we need cheap foreign labor? We need well paid American labor trained to build, operate, maintain, and fix the robots.