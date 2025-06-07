Your link to the Friday Podcast on Ricochet.

Your Stories of the Week:

What Pro Publica’s attack on a 21-year old in charge of a (BS) Homeland Security grant program illustrates about the Trump-Musk feud. (Elon’s right.)

Dems name their Most Admired Leaders at the NYC Mayoral Debate. You’ll never guess what they all have in common!

I LOVE what immigrants have done to New York!

A modern-day Emmett Till in Palmdale, CA.

Fani Willis suffers another humiliating loss.

AfD wins right to know first names of knife attackers in Germany.