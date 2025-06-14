Your link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet.
Judge Breyer’s promptly reversed, moronic order.
Do Americans care about sobbing illegals, anymore?
Democrats re-write their history with the BLM riots.
Evergreen: Trump goes wobbly on immigration.
More problemactic foreigners.
I could ABSOLUTELY care less about the stinking sorry-ass INVADERS!! GET OUT!! NOW!!
Thank you Ann for this week’s 5 Stories I May Have Missed. Yes. Agree. Compassion Fatigue. It is an unprecedented problem and I pray and am grateful for President Trump for taking on the liars and cheaters. I personally have an issue with Scammers and Spammers…. I have always believed Chinese people might be fakers and I am humbled by your strength to say the quiet part out loud and aloud. I love “News You Can Use” point forward. Fantastic.