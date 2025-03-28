Your link to Friday’s Ricochet podcast.
— The New York Times version of torching Tesla dealerships;
— How do liberals manage to procreate?
— The happiest countries tend to have low gang rape rates;
— Immigrant pervert protected by DEI specialist at a fancy NYC school; and
— New Jersey liberals are out of their cotton pickin’ minds.
We begin with Elon Musk talking …
My reactions:
"How do liberals manage to procreate?"
Ever see "Lord of the Rings"? Remember the Orcs?
"The happiest countries tend to have low gang rape rates"
Who knew? Can't imagine why.... Strange...
"Immigrant pervert protected by DEI specialist at a fancy NYC school"
I'd be shocked if the immigrant pervert wasn't himself a DEI specialist teaching at the fancy NYC school...
"New Jersey liberals are out of their cotton pickin’ minds"
Only in New Jersey?