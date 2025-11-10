PODCAST: 5 Stories of the Week
New York's mayoral race leads the Five Stories of the Week
Your link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet
Mamdani wins; Too many reasons to hate Andrew Cuomo
New York’s lawless attorney general explained.
Enrichments in France and the UK
NYC social worker kills four
Karl Rove will never give up on amnesty
LINKS:
Why Is New York’s AG Targeting a Castle in West Virginia?
¡Adios, America! The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country Into a Third World Hellhole
Thank you Ann for 5 Stories of the Week. Admittedly I do hang on your every word! I like to know the truth. Disclaimer: Conservative Republican. Serious happenings in our country require us to know what the heck is really going on.
The VDare case is one of the most transparent examples of lawfare