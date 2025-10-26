Unsafe

JBK
17h

Those "videos" of people...seems mostly blacks but I have seen some whites...are downright scary. The absolute entitlement and the admission "that I have been getting every month" (really? for just how long?) is mind boggling. Hopefully good old WalMart (especially) and any and all other grocery stores had best be paying attention 'cause these people say they are getting their groceries one way or another.......and Ann is right that if they can muster this much energy over the freebies then they should be able to hold down a job...if you watched/ noticed, quite a few looked like they were doing ok...tattoos , hair done, NAILS done, piercings

Julie Ainger
10h

Thank you Ann for Five Stories and a bonus this week! Your points four and six pretty much says it all. “Lack of will is everything.” Personally, I would be afraid of the “hangry” woman (self-described 250 pounds in her video) in Walmart “bitch-slapping” me as I am petite and she could very well send me to the now unstable emergency rooms on her way out the door with her SNAP groceries.

