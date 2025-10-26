PODCAST: 5 Stories of the Week"La Diabla" arrested; Cuomo's comeuppance; NBA's gambling bust; drug trafficking submarines; the robots are coming! and able-bodied adults threaten to steal rather than, you know, work. Ann CoulterOct 26, 20253335ShareYour link to the podcast on Ricochet.Leave a commentLeave a comment3335SharePrevious
Those "videos" of people...seems mostly blacks but I have seen some whites...are downright scary. The absolute entitlement and the admission "that I have been getting every month" (really? for just how long?) is mind boggling. Hopefully good old WalMart (especially) and any and all other grocery stores had best be paying attention 'cause these people say they are getting their groceries one way or another.......and Ann is right that if they can muster this much energy over the freebies then they should be able to hold down a job...if you watched/ noticed, quite a few looked like they were doing ok...tattoos , hair done, NAILS done, piercings
Thank you Ann for Five Stories and a bonus this week! Your points four and six pretty much says it all. “Lack of will is everything.” Personally, I would be afraid of the “hangry” woman (self-described 250 pounds in her video) in Walmart “bitch-slapping” me as I am petite and she could very well send me to the now unstable emergency rooms on her way out the door with her SNAP groceries.