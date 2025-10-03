PODCAST: 5 Biggest Stories This Week
Two Pulitzer Prize Worthy NYT articles (not sarcasm!), poisonous Chinese furniture; NYT's interest in wildly atypical social media post, and liberals oppose cancelling ... other liberals.
My summaries of two New York Times pieces from Katherine Rosman that the paper ought to be submitting for Pulitzers —
The Billionaire, the Psychodelics and the Best-Selling Memoir
‘I Have Cancer.’ the TikTok Star Said. Then Came the Torrent of Hate
Plus…
Your furniture could be killing you and the NYT doesn’t care.
The Times finds the least offensive negative Charlie Kirk post and writes an entire article about it.
Who gets cancelled more?
I subscribe to Ann Coulter’s Substack because I always read everything she writes. However, I refuse to subscribe to the NYT . . . (ever).
When I tried to connect to Ann’s first ‘Big Story’ today, all I got was a NYT paywall . . . full stop, do not pass go, do not collect $$$.
Jim Klauser
This comment is hypothetical in that it presents an alternative interpretation of the facts in respect of the first story, which perhaps fits the underlying facts a little better. I am not claiming it is correct only that it provides an alternative and so far, unproved understanding of what happened. The situation is too complicated to go into details so I will just present it in a form which could be further investigated.
My daughter had bad PTSD which was successfully treated with MDMA -assisted talk therapy some years ago in Portugal as the treatment was illegal in both the US and Australia. It is now legal in Australia but in the US it's FDA approval after phase 3 trials was derailed by left-wing political interference (that is another long story which I pieced together). I have also benefited from MDMA -assisted talk therapy for a relatively small trauma. My daughter now teaches people how to carry out MDMA -assisted talk therapy although she is not yet qualified to perform it. Consequently I have had significant exposure to the science behind all of this.
There is another psychological phenomenon which is not widely recognised: we think of our memories as being set in concrete but the reality is that our memories can be unconsciously rewritten if we spend significant time alone or with others going back through them. There are reports of experiments where memories have been partially rewritten as well as some real-life examples. At Justice Brett Kavanagh's Senate approval hearing, Deborah Ramirez accused him of sexually assaulting her many years ago. It was proved beyond reasonable doubt through access to their diaries and travel records that that could never have occurred when it was claimed because they were hundreds of miles apart. Deborah Ramirez presented as a convincing witness but before coming forward she spent a week or so constantly remembering her memory of her sexual assault. The most probable explanation of her convincing evidence which was equally convincingly proved wrong is that over that week or so she unconsciously rewrote her memory. She was probably truly sexually assaulted by someone that far back but by going through her memory of that event so much she unconsciously changed the identity of the perpetrator. The evidence she presented is most likely explained by her accidentally and unconsciously changing the identity of the perpetrator.
In this article the alleged guilty teacher had a spotless record but another less wealthy girl remembered having similar experiences with a different teacher. It would be highly improbable for two different teachers to do the same thing to 2 different girls. My guess is that Amy Griffin was given a lot of psychiatric and psychological attention and without realising it her memory of those problems she had with her teacher were changed by changing the identity of her teacher during the significant large amounts of therapy she was provided or as she independently kept remembering the horrible experiences she had.
In other words Amy Griffin's horrendous experiences could have been inflicted by someone other than the person she currently thinks is responsible for what was done to her!
I may be completely wrong in this but it fits the underlying facts a little better than Amy Griffin's current story.