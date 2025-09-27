PODCAST: 5 Biggest Stories of the Week
Witches, Comey, Social Media, Gen Z Survey, and the U.N.
Your five-ish stories of the week:
Megyn Kelly and witches.
Comey’s “selective prosecution” and “vindictive prosecution” defenses are losers.
Stop blaming the Internet, mankind’s greatest invention after indoor plumbing.
Gen Z Trumpster girls are appropriately picky; Gen Z Harris voters are emotional wrecks.
All Gen Z-ers are lying about their “definition of success,” unfortunately.
Why is the U.N. still in the United States?