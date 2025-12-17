The New York Times must have thought it had died and gone to heaven when it discovered a group of violent high school bullies -- and they weren’t all black! Members of Arizona’s “Gilbert’s Goons” were not only multiracial -- white, Hispanic and black -- but they victimized one student who appears to be half-black. The featured victim, Tristan, who was regularly wailed on by the Goons, is at least a “person of color,” judging by the multiple photos of him that ran with the article.

Meanwhile, white kids at majority black high schools are subjected to daily beat-downs; internet videos regularly show black teenagers sadistically torturing their white classmates -- never the other way around; and “the community” responds by saying the white victims had it coming.

The Department of Justice’s aggregate statistics are troubling but indisputable. From 2008 to 2021, per capita data show that blacks commit violence against whites 25 to 30 times more often than the reverse. In raw numbers, blacks assault whites 6.4 times more often than whites commit violence against blacks.

Thus, for example:

-- Just last week at North Atlanta High School, a black student attacked a white special needs kid with scissors, repeatedly stabbing him in the eye. As he walked away, the assailant hissed, “white bitch.” This suggests, at least to me, a racial dimension to the attack. The special needs kid never even fought back.

-- In August, three black high schoolers ganged up on a white kid, beating him in his dorm room at football camp. That ended the season for the victim -- who also never fought back. The assailants’ family members and the NAACP objected to the black kids’ suspensions, because the FULL story was that the kid had used the “n-word” on social media. (Which, if true, suggests that he’s either a racist or an up-and-coming rap artist.) Not that it matters, but the victim denied ever using the mass murdering word.

-- In June, a black girl at a Cape Cod high school slapped around a 15-year-old white girl, dragged her by the hair and forced her to lick the bathroom floor. An accomplice filmed the whole thing and posted it on Snapchat, naturally.

-- In April, a white student, Austin Metcalf, was stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony, a black competitor at a track meet in Frisco, Texas. The assailant’s family raised half a million dollars on GiveSendGo -- for “legal expenses.” The victim’s family raised half that sum -- for funeral expenses.

But the Times didn’t mention any of these attacks.

So you can imagine my surprise when that same paper gave a whole magazine cover story -- 6,400 words! -- to some school toughs in Arizona. These used to be called “man bites dog” stories. Now we call them “white kid bullies black kid” stories.

Reporter: I have a story about high school bullies who killed a kid.

New York Times: Ho-hum.

Reporter: The perps aren’t black.

New York Times: I’m listening.

Reporter: One of their victims is dusky.

New York Times: DROP EVERYTHING! KILL WHATEVER YOU PLANNED FOR THE SUNDAY MAGAZINE AND SPLASH THIS STORY ACROSS THE COVER.

It’s not obvious why the Arizona story was more Times-worthy than the one about the student athlete fatally stabbed in Texas, or the disabled kid whose eye was gouged out last week.

Nor is it apparent why the featured victim in the Times story was a person of color. The same gang killed another kid. But he was white.

Doesn’t it ever get tiring being so predictable, New York Times?