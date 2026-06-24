The New York Times recently ran a podcast on Return to the Land, a membership club for straight, white Christians. It operates like a Manhattan co-op, with members buying shares that entitle them to a piece of real estate, the main difference being that, instead of being on a tiny island, home to some of the most expensive apartments in the world, this club is located on 130 acres of unused land in a remote part of Arkansas, where the closest grocery store is 30 minutes away.

The reporters covering the story, Rachel Abrams and Debra Kamin, couldn’t have been more shocked if they’d uncovered a lynching. They interviewed a woman who is suing RTL for discrimination after her application for membership was rejected.

Not that it matters to the legality of the community, but the woman, Michelle Walker, seems to be pulling our leg. The fact that Abrams and Kamin pretend to believe her makes me question their perceptiveness as reporters.

Walker is a Jewish woman married to a black man, born and bred in Missouri, whose entire real estate business is in St. Louis; the name of her brokerage is STL Buy & Sell, REALTORS. But she claims she had her heart set on buying into an Arkansas community that both she and the reporters describe as a bunch of “white supremacists.”

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The Times ladies insist that Walker looked at joining RTL in only terms of hard dollars and cents, and didn’t mind at all that they are white supremacists.

As Walker explained, “A good investment is a good investment.” Noting that it’s “the perfect five hours as a great little weekend getaway,” her dream was to “maybe build an A-frame on it, do Airbnb with it.” She was excited at the prospect of “other white supremacists that want to vacation there, and on my land.” Vacation with white supremacists!

I haven’t checked RTL’s charter, but I’m almost certain it does not allow Airbnbs. (Nor do New York City co-ops.)

Maybe I’m completely off-base, but I think Walker’s interest in RTL is less about acquiring an investment property and more about annoying a group of white, straight Christians.

Unlike Walker, the reporters don’t hide how stricken they are at such a community. They said the discrimination was “blatant.” Whereas Manhattan co-op boards are subtle. They said the Arkansas club was a “blueprint for modern-day segregation.” Hardly. Colleges wrote the blueprint for modern-day segregation eons ago with “affinity dorms” for black, immigrant, Muslim, Jewish or gay students—pretty much any affinity except white.

Given her abhorrence of segregation, it’s odd that Kamin lives in Tel Aviv, a city that enthusiastically practices both de jure and de facto segregation and is wildly undiverse. In fact, there is no city in America as white as Tel Aviv is Jewish; not Dubuque, Iowa; Burlington, Vermont; or Livonia, Michigan (once called “the whitest city in America”).

CORRECTION: The places where people like Times reporters summer are as