Apparently, liberals are still demanding that toddlers get the COVID shot, despite their facing infinitesimal risk from the disease — even less than the infinitesimal risk to anyone under 40. Note the media indignation over RFK’s refusing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ invitation to denounce anti-vax “onesies”* that say: “No Vax, No Problem.” or “Unvaxed, Unafraid.”

[Parents: You don’t need to start talking like babies just because you have one.]

Media reports neglected to mention that RFK is 100% right — and we knew it from the beginning. COVID appears to have had its most deleterious effect on liberal brains.

The Media:

New York Times

The Evidence

Statista:

World Economic Forum.

RGA

Society of Hospital Medicine

Leave a comment