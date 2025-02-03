'Onesies' and Liberal Madness
Democrats STILL want infants to get the COVID vax, contrary to all facts and reason.
Apparently, liberals are still demanding that toddlers get the COVID shot, despite their facing infinitesimal risk from the disease — even less than the infinitesimal risk to anyone under 40. Note the media indignation over RFK’s refusing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ invitation to denounce anti-vax “onesies”* that say: “No Vax, No Problem.” or “Unvaxed, Unafraid.”
[Parents: You don’t need to start talking like babies just because you have one.]
Media reports neglected to mention that RFK is 100% right — and we knew it from the beginning. COVID appears to have had its most deleterious effect on liberal brains.
The Media:
New York Times
The Evidence
Statista:
Thank you Ann for this important summary of the atrocities of Covid-19. The last chart is full of interesting information. My personal deep worry is what we do not know—Males in their late twenties and the effects and affects on their hearts, especially and because of the lock downs and not being able to exercise their bodies. Sedentary living is unhealthy.
The lamestream media headlines combined with the graphs are hilarious. Bernie's lame socialism is brought to you by individuals (not PACs!) at Alphabet, University of California, Amazon, Apple, U.S. Postal Service, Microsoft, New York City, Kaiser Permanente, AT&T, U.S. Army, and other small, worker-owned collectives. (Open Secrets, 2020)
Bernie, like Pelosi, Biden, Soros, McConnell, and so many other aging pols, will soon be back in onesies.