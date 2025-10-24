NYT warns, 'Cuomo Plays to Voters’ Fears'!The Times would never do that ... right?Ann CoulterOct 24, 2025541612ShareA random selection of New York Times items on Donald Trump before the 2016 election: Leave a comment541612SharePrevious
Trump should get the medal of freedom just for shutting down the Mexican border. Drastically reducing the flow of new jailbirds welfare recipients illiterates & child sex traffickers
I'd get a kick about the hyperbolic exaggeration if so many people didn't believe it. They call Donald Trump authoritarian when he really is just forceful and decisive. He may be a lot of things but he is not a mealy-mouthed pansy. Also, foreigners with no legal US status do not have a right to invade this country and bring drugs or weapons. They do not have Constitutional rights to "due process." We as individuals and as a nation have a right to defend ourselves. If someone is trying to rob one's home, do we have to let them? No we do not. That the governments of South America allow, nay, condone, nay encourage their subjects to smuggle people, drugs, or weapons into the US is an act of war. Wars have started for far less. I am not weeping for those getting blown out of the water. They took their chances. Frankly I think those Nigerian internet thieves and swindlers could use a good drone strike as well. These are foreigners attacking Americans. We do not have to put up with it. There is no imminent danger standard here. In fact, our government has a Constitutional duty to protect us from invaders.