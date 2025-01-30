[This has nothing to do with the recent crash, about which we know NOTHING. I just happened to come across this Dec. 2023 New York Times article and I love the blame-shifting.]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One air traffic controller went into work drunk this summer and joked about “making big money buzzed.” Another routinely smoked marijuana during breaks. …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the past two years, air traffic controllers and others have submitted hundreds of complaints to a Federal Aviation Administration hotline describing issues like dangerous staffing shortages, mental health problems and deteriorating buildings, some infested by bugs and black mold.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There were at least seven reports of controllers sleeping when they were on duty and five about employees working while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

But it’s not their fault they smoke pot during breaks or show up to work drunk! They’re exhausted.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Yet the conditions for many controllers are far from ideal. A nationwide staffing shortage — caused by years of employee turnover and tight budgets, among other factors — has forced many controllers to work six-day weeks and 10-hour days.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The result is a fatigued, distracted and demoralized work force that is increasingly prone to making mistakes, according to a Times investigation. The findings are based on interviews with more than 70 current and former air traffic controllers, pilots and federal officials, as well as thousands of pages of federal safety reports and internal F.A.A. records that The Times obtained.

Read the whole thing here.

