NYT Bowled over by the Ingenuity of Mexican Peasants!
The Times would never use this awestruck tone for the (white male) scientists who put a man on the moon.
Today’s puff piece in the Times on Mexican drug cartels begins:
The fentanyl packer moved with precision, his headlamp casting a sharp glow on the swift work of his gloved hands.
Hoodless carcasses of old vehicles sat gutted under a pitch-black sky. Car jacks, coils and greasy rags littered the ground.
The man sprayed six aluminum-wrapped packets with a liquid that smelled like chlorine, a compound that he said would help disguise fentanyl from search dogs. Underneath the foil, the deadly drug was wrapped in carbon paper to try to avoid basic methods of X-ray detection, he said.
The 58-year-old man, a mechanic by day and drug packer by night, had been working for the Sinaloa Cartel for over 20 years, fixing and loading cars with cocaine, meth and now fentanyl.
And yet, still, somehow, they never invented the wheel.
Drug lord El Chapo struggling to come up with a method of moving things other than dragging them.
The NYT writes about these 3rd world peasants like they’re Einsteins, but it’s not that hard to be good at a profession where there’s not much competition because of the sheer immorality of it.
The Times reports this as though they were finding ways to smuggle a needed item under the noses of the evil authorities of the government. Ann, kudos to you for diving into the septic tank that is the Times to let us see the turds they produce.
Love that flowery language. Writer must be contemplating a new novel 🤣