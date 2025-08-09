Today’s puff piece in the Times on Mexican drug cartels begins:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The fentanyl packer moved with precision, his headlamp casting a sharp glow on the swift work of his gloved hands.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hoodless carcasses of old vehicles sat gutted under a pitch-black sky. Car jacks, coils and greasy rags littered the ground.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The man sprayed six aluminum-wrapped packets with a liquid that smelled like chlorine, a compound that he said would help disguise fentanyl from search dogs. Underneath the foil, the deadly drug was wrapped in carbon paper to try to avoid basic methods of X-ray detection, he said.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The 58-year-old man, a mechanic by day and drug packer by night, had been working for the Sinaloa Cartel for over 20 years, fixing and loading cars with cocaine, meth and now fentanyl.

And yet, still, somehow, they never invented the wheel.

Drug lord El Chapo struggling to come up with a method of moving things other than dragging them.

The NYT writes about these 3rd world peasants like they’re Einsteins, but it’s not that hard to be good at a profession where there’s not much competition because of the sheer immorality of it.

Share

Leave a comment