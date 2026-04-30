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WI Patriot's avatar
WI Patriot
15h

Ann it's okay to touch grass, I promise it won't hurt. I missed the end about the football coach (audio issues) but I think Matt Taibbi has viewers on Substack (until he cancelled Walter). John was a great guest. Well done. Thanks

Madison (WI) Teachers INC is joining a national 'May Day Strong' protest tomorrow, 'A Day Without Immigrants' (Your DREAM day!!). Schools will be closed because 70% of teachers signed a letter of intent, and the school administrators called the day, with pay of coarse. Not so for the parents having to find 'childcare'. Too bad the 'learing' center was closed yesterday. The salt in the wound is they are encouraging students to partake. "Be a good little Marxist and celebrate with the Stalin like propagandist".

RIP WWII Vet. and WI Sen. Joe McCarthy, you were right all along, communist have breached our borders.

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Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
19h

I kept hearing on Tv about King Charles. I didn’t even know I was a king. Then I got a cool idea about Ann. I will just knock on her door and drop my pants & say I am the king baby. Then I heard a loud smacking sound . Then I went to sleep woke up and there was a large red mark on my face shaped like a hand . I am not sure but I think I scored . Don’t try this on your own leave it to professionals

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