NOW ON RUMBLE!
Live on Rumble. Starting tonight at 5 pm ET.
Unsafe with Ann Coulter has a new home. Starting today, the show streams live on Rumble — twice a week!
Tonight: The Debut Episode
I'm kicking it off live tonight at 5pm ET with author and journalist John Tierney. We have a lot to cover — Iran, the Trump assassination attempts, and his terrific book, The Power of Bad.
Watch the debut here: Unsafe Interview with John Tierney
Get John’s book: The Power of Bad
What’s Next
Rumble is just the beginning. The show will also broadcast live on YouTube, and I'll be posting clips on my new TikTok account.
Two live shows a week, every week — subscribe on Rumble to get notified the moment I go online.
And of course, all content will eventually make its way to Substack. This platform remains home for everything I write.
See you at 5!
Ann it's okay to touch grass, I promise it won't hurt. I missed the end about the football coach (audio issues) but I think Matt Taibbi has viewers on Substack (until he cancelled Walter). John was a great guest. Well done. Thanks
Madison (WI) Teachers INC is joining a national 'May Day Strong' protest tomorrow, 'A Day Without Immigrants' (Your DREAM day!!). Schools will be closed because 70% of teachers signed a letter of intent, and the school administrators called the day, with pay of coarse. Not so for the parents having to find 'childcare'. Too bad the 'learing' center was closed yesterday. The salt in the wound is they are encouraging students to partake. "Be a good little Marxist and celebrate with the Stalin like propagandist".
RIP WWII Vet. and WI Sen. Joe McCarthy, you were right all along, communist have breached our borders.
I kept hearing on Tv about King Charles. I didn’t even know I was a king. Then I got a cool idea about Ann. I will just knock on her door and drop my pants & say I am the king baby. Then I heard a loud smacking sound . Then I went to sleep woke up and there was a large red mark on my face shaped like a hand . I am not sure but I think I scored . Don’t try this on your own leave it to professionals