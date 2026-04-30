Unsafe with Ann Coulter has a new home. Starting today, the show streams live on Rumble — twice a week!

MY RUMBLE CHANNEL

Tonight: The Debut Episode

I'm kicking it off live tonight at 5pm ET with author and journalist John Tierney. We have a lot to cover — Iran, the Trump assassination attempts, and his terrific book, The Power of Bad.

Watch the debut here: Unsafe Interview with John Tierney

Get John’s book: The Power of Bad

What’s Next

Rumble is just the beginning. The show will also broadcast live on YouTube, and I'll be posting clips on my new TikTok account.

Two live shows a week, every week — subscribe on Rumble to get notified the moment I go online.

And of course, all content will eventually make its way to Substack. This platform remains home for everything I write.

See you at 5!