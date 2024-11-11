Your link to the Monday Podcast on Ricochet.
Election’s over (YAY!!!), so I’m starting a new format for Monday’s podcast — my favorite clips. Today, it’s a few short clips from interviews I’ve done with people who truly Fought The Power:: Jay Bhattacharya, Peter Thiel and Nadine Strossen.
Full interviews here:
Interview with Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration
Peter Thiel Part 1: How Thiel single-handedly destroyed Gawker: The Inside Story
Ivy Schools, Free Speech and Anti-Semitism Finally - the TRUTH, from free speech maven, Nadine Strossen
We need to hear you have a conversation with Mark Steyn!!
Well this is great! I was ready to gripe about it; as an Ann Coulter maximalist these are repeats for me... I probably heard them before since I listen to all of them. But hearing these snippets of prior interviews together reminds me of those past interviews, and as a bonus these disparate topics might have some interesting common threads.