Election’s over (YAY!!!), so I’m starting a new format for Monday’s podcast — my favorite clips. Today, it’s a few short clips from interviews I’ve done with people who truly Fought The Power:: Jay Bhattacharya, Peter Thiel and Nadine Strossen.

Full interviews here:

Interview with Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration

Peter Thiel Part 1: How Thiel single-handedly destroyed Gawker: The Inside Story

Ivy Schools, Free Speech and Anti-Semitism Finally - the TRUTH, from free speech maven, Nadine Strossen

