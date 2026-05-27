Other than Trump’s finally ending his Iran War with a beautiful deal -- a tremendous deal, an incredible deal, and could everyone please tell him that? -- the president’s only other helpful move this quarter was to endorse Texas attorney general Ken Paxton in his runoff against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

As Cornyn’s $92 million in attack ads painstakingly reminded voters, Paxton has been accused of: bribery, abuse of public trust and misappropriation, misusing state resources, obstruction of justice, making false statements, retaliating against whistleblowers, securities fraud and adultery. And many of the accusations came from his fellow Republicans.

It tells you something that even running as an incumbent against a candidate with as many bullet holes as his opponent, and outspending him by more than 2-to-1, Cornyn was absolutely crushed by Paxton this week.

The media will never tell you this, but vicious primaries against sitting Republican senators tend to have a common denominator. To wit: the Republican is a disaster on immigration. Cornyn was no exception. Which is why it’s surprising that we haven’t heard a peep out of Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Just a week ago, Miller unleashed a barrage of abuse at Rep. Thomas Massie for voting against Trump’s Big Beautiful bill because, as Massie explained, it also fully funded the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, used by the Biden administration to spy on and censor Americans.

I, personally, would vote for an entire KGB to spy on Americans in exchange for a wall, but opposing the non-wall part of a bill that also funded the wall does not constitute siding with “foreign predators and criminal aliens,” as Miller claimed in one of his histrionic tweets.

Massie has voted repeatedly to fund a border wall — at least when he wasn’t also required to vote for a domestic spy agency. In 2023, he was one of only five co-sponsors of the “Close Biden’s Open Border Act,” which would have provided $15 billion exclusively for a wall.

This is in dramatic contrast to Sen. Cornyn, who has pushed for amnesty every year since at least 2013 — except those years when he was about to face a re-election. His idea of a border bill was the one he proposed Trump’s first year in office: In exchange for no employer sanctions and no worksite enforcement, his bill would have funded a whopping 10 miles of wall.

So what’s with Miller? He may be good on immigration, but he’s got the loyalty of a rattlesnake.

Recall that he abandoned his former boss and immigration ally, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the moment Trump decided to make Sessions the