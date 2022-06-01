Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerald Parks's avatar
Gerald Parks
Jun 12, 2022

When is Ann going to mature into a knowledgeable woman when it comes to viruses? Many scientific sources, dozens of doctors and research scientists have blown the whistle on viruses being a hoax, simply a cover for toxic poisonings that have taken place all through the modern age, courtesy of the government. The Rockefeller-instituted science/medical complex is a chorus of mockingbirds twittering whatever they're ordered to about all subjects "scientific". Could it be that our lovely Ann is a sell-out? I don't want to believe it. I'd rather believe she's simply blind from indoctrination, as I was for 50+ years. It's time for Ann to wake up. Trump's victory was stolen, and viruses don't exist, and the real pandemic was the fake vaxx. These facts won't change regardless how pithily Ann denies and decries the controversy as wild conspiracy theory. Ann, do to things. First, look at the facts. Second, marry me. I'll straighten you out and you'll be relaxed as you learn the truth, ha ha ha. I laugh, but I ain't kiddin'. Marry me, dammit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jun Kuma's avatar
Jun Kuma
Jun 1, 2022

Reminds me of Ann's speech where she listed the fact that hijackers had a very consistent characteristics. For virus, it's also consistent as this column states clearly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture