Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ktrip's avatar
ktrip
1d

We could really use a long piece on the merits of Ilhan Omar's asylum and eventual citizenship. We really picked a winner there and her pal Tlaib too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
1d

I think the Muslim issue is more than just immigration. The Muslim population is at 2 billion which is 26% of the world's population. It's a zealous and fanatical faith that at some level is looking for world hegemony. They immigrate not to assimilate but to conquer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture