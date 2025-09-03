When one of the best writers on anti-white racism feels the need to write a column about a noble immigrant, we have to wonder if America's ethno-masochism has gone too far.

Has it been mandated by law that everyone have a heartwarming story about a plucky, hardworking immigrant?

Liberals don't like Americans, so they're left out of this question. But Jeremy Carl? He wrote the excellent book "The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart." And his article came out the same week that sensible economist Tyler Cowen uttered his own lunacy about our marvelous immigrants.

This bizarre reflex demands an explanation.

Carl's story is about a young Chinese boy taken in and befriended by U.S. Marines stationed in China at the end of World War II. They sheltered him from the ChiComs, fed him, gave him a bed and a Marine uniform and paid for him to attend a Christian school. After the U.S. pulled out, the communists took over, and the Chinese boy suffered, but he finally managed to get in touch with his Marine buddies in the U.S., who arranged for him to come to America, where he started a Chinese restaurant, featuring pictures of Marines and discounts for any Marine.

While it's terrific to hear about any immigrant who isn't angrily accusing Americans of racism these days, it seems to me the real heroes of this story are the Marines. Can we learn a little more about them? Nah, they’re just Americans.

Cowen's article is about America's living standards surpassing Europe's by leaps and bounds. Among our advantages, he says, is immigration -- which would come as a surprise to Californians, who took in 30 million Mexicans and immediately went from Reagan Country to The Open Sewer State.

But Cowen says Europe’s immigrants -- in contrast to ours, apparently -- "are from quite different non-Western cultures."

Our immigrants are raping children, running vast human trafficking operations, performing bizarre Santeria rituals, committing complicated credit card frauds and stealing billions of dollars from U.S. government programs. Not exactly de Tocqueville's America.

Describing the contributions of each immigrant group Cowen praises is beyond the purview of this column -- that will be a coming attraction. We'll look only at the "top achievers" he says we're getting from Afghanistan and East Africa, inasmuch as that claim was clearly calculated to tick us off.

Like most Americans, 99% of Afghans want sharia to be the law of the land, and 61% say it should apply to non-Muslims. Seventy-nine percent support the death penalty for leaving Islam, 60% approve of honor killings, and 39% think suicide bombings are sometimes justified.

Last year, two Afghans were arrested with AK-47s and 500 rounds of ammunition, with the intent of committing a terrorist attack on Election Day. We don't even have that many Afghan immigrants, though we've got a lot more than we wanted, thanks to Joe Biden.

Our main source of immigration from East Africa is Ethiopia, a country with a rich history of genocide, constant warfare and ethnic cleansing. (New York Times headline last year: “Ethiopia’s Agony: ‘I Have Never Seen This Kind of Cruelty in My Life.’”) So that sounds promising.

One of Cowen's thriving East African immigrants is Ethiopian Besam Semirali Bashwie. He entered the country in 2019 and within two years was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia, for racketeering. He was sentenced to five years, then released after a year in prison. Thereupon, he was re-arrested for driving drunk, released again, and in short order, he was charged with abduction with intent to defile, poisoning by other methods and felony sexual penetration by force. He's what we call a "striver."

Just this month, an Ethiopian naturalized citizen was criminally charged with fraudulently receiving U.S. citizenship by lying about his participation in the 1970s Ethiopian Red Terror.

Why would a respected economist feel obliged to wax lyrical about Afghan and East African immigrants?

At least Carl's piece wasn't hilariously wrong, just pointless. Is there a deficit of praise for immigrants? Has there been a lull in the endless prattle about their wonderfulness?

Where does this primal urge to praise immigrants come from? Do French writers regularly pop off about the fantastic American ex-pats they know? Are Indians driven to give hourly tributes to the British who brought them railways, roads, canals, bridges, indoor plumbing, commercial food production, irrigation systems, the telegraph, the rule of law, etc. etc.? I know Zimbabweans don't pen homilies to white farmers; they kill or exile them.

There would seem to be two possible explanations:

1) Our pervasive liberal monoculture has managed to inculcate conservatives into the belief that anyone is better than an American. That seems implausible. They haven't persuaded us of anything else.

2) More likely, conservatives are embarrassed about the fact that Western culture is so vastly superior to every other culture in the world, and their praise for immigrants is how they give a little pat on the head to people from the inferior cultures. Good job, Zippy. We're all proud of you.

