From: Michael Wolff <Date: Fri, Mar 18, 2016 at 11:39 AM

Subject: [James] Patterson [upcoming book on Epstein]

To: Jeffrey Epstein

A few things to think about: If the Patterson book is being published in August, that presents some time frame issues. You would not be able to do a competing book or documentary before then. This is not to say that they shouldn’t be pursued. In a sense, better that they know what Patterson’s position is and, a year from now say, be able to counter it. I have some thoughts on book and doc to share at your convenience.

That being said, you do need an immediate counter narrative to the book. I believe Trump offers an ideal opportunity. It’s a chance to make the story about something other than you, while, at the same time, letting you frame your own story. Also, becoming an anti-Trump voice gives you a certain political cover which you decidedly don’t have now. Still, this necessary involves you going public. And so the most basic decision is about your willingness to do that.

My view is that in a couple of weeks you could master message and technical proficiency. I know a bunch of people who could be very helpful here. This would involve something along the lines of you writing an op-ed, doing a high profile television interview (Charlie Rose, I’d say), and perhaps some social media efforts. Speaking of which, again, I think a strategic plan, involving your public identity, philanthropic activities and interests, and the development of media allies, ought finally to be put in place. A big, comprehensive, expensive effort. …

