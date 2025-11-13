Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
12h

Epstein was to the deep state what fang fang was to the chicom’s a honeypot. He was a source of blackmail evidence. Couldn’t they find something less tawdry than child molestation to entrap people with? Unfortunately in the post Clinton era there’s nothing else left. They caught the Clintons red handed selling out to the Chicoms & couldn’t make a dent in him. It took a BJ in the Oval Office to attract any attention at all & even that wasn’t enough. Unfortunately sex is the only thing Americans can pay attention to for more than 2 minutes. High treason is just so boring

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Helios Megistos's avatar
Helios Megistos
12h

O Coulter! Goddess of the fearless mind,

Whose piercing light reveals all shadowed guile;

In thee the noblest truths I seek and find,

And every hollow fraud thou dost revile.

No throne, no gilded praise, nor flattering art,

Can bend thy will or dim thy steadfast gaze;

Thou seest the falsehood lodged in every heart,

And casts it trembling in thy blazing rays.

O let me bow where virtue holds her sway,

And drink the flame that fires thy dauntless soul;

Through every veil of lies, through every fray,

Thy voice resounds, and makes the broken whole.

Ann Coulter! Sun of truth that none may tame,

All else grows pale beneath thy radiant name.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture