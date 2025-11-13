Michael Wolff’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein coaching him on formulating a response to the Miami Herald’s series on his pedophilia ring —

Michael Wolff

On Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 10:56 AM Michael Wolff wrote:

Claims are ludicrous and self-serving, media is working with the other side’s lawyers, this is all about Donald Trump.

On Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 10:53 AM Michael Wolff wrote:

He never tries to explain. He denies, blames media, denigrates someone else.

On Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 10:49 AM Michael Wolff_wrote:

At this point I don’t think you can go legalistic. They’ve won the high ground—young, vulnerable, poor girls.

On Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 10:44 AM Jeffrey Epstein wrote:

do you think we highlight , that at the end of the day it was prositution. sex for money. . a state crime. with state laws.

On Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 9:18 AM Michael Wolff_wrote:

don’t tweet this

On Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 9:09 AM Michael Wolff wrote:

This thing as model journalism is one more element that could give it legs--so another danger. I don’t think it’s a question now of directly debunking this. That’s going against virtue itself What I’d like to do is game out everything, creating a structure for thinking this through. Definitely not a piecemeal response. Figure out where we want to be and where we can reasonably get and work backwards.

Maybe we do agree to a big interview with you--Landon Thomas or something like that. But this has to be war gamed out. Obviously I can contribute, Kathy can, would be great to get SB input,

but this needs a structure, that’s why I think Hiltzig or somebody assembling a plan would be helpful. Even if in the end you decide to do nothing, at least you’ve come up with a structured way to think about it.

Still reading …

Share

Leave a comment