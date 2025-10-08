President Trump has been a whirling dervish of activity. Since his inauguration, it’s been a joy to read the news. Nothing but good news all the time.

In a single day about a week after he was sworn in, New York Times headlines included these bangers:

-- Trump Terminates Fauci’s Government Security Protection

-- Education Department Employees Placed on Leave for Attending Diversity Training

-- Thousands of U.S. Government Web Pages Have Been Taken Down Since Friday

-- ‘We Have no Coherent Message’: Democrats Struggle To Oppose Trump

-- Trump Raises New Threat to Sanctuary Cities: Blocking Transportation Dollars

That was such a good idea for the left to prosecute him for four years, putting him back in the White House, but this time in a really bad mood. This week we got:

-- Trump Calls Deadly Strikes on Boats in Caribbean an ‘Act of Kindness’

-- Federal Agents Fire Pepper Balls To Disperse Crowds Protesting in Chicago

-- In a Private Park in North Carolina, Confederate Statues Are Rising Again

-- White House Signals It May Try to Deny Back Pay to Furloughed Federal Workers

-- Federal Agent in Chicago Shot Motorist in Confrontation, Officials Say

The “motorist,” by the way, was Marimar Martinez, armed with a semiautomatic gun, who rammed into a border patrol agent’s vehicle while shouting “la migra,” what Mexicans call U.S. immigration officers.

If only Trump had done all this great stuff in his first term (that’s a macro on my computer), there wouldn’t have been a Russian investigation, two impeachments, a lost reelection or a Jan. 6. Liberals would have been too busy carrying on about everything else he was doing to have time for make-believe stories about Trump being a Russian agent.

The second-term headlines are so uplifting, I sometimes wonder if the Times is clueless or secretly on my side. In the middle of a media campaign to convince us that horrible disasters will befall this country because of the government shutdown, the Times comes along and runs this story:

“Push for Military Coverage of IVF Faces Challenge in Congress”

Clueless or on my side?

The paper seems to imagine that the only people who could possibly have any objection to paying for other people’s IVF treatments are “Christian conservatives” who are “deeply opposed to IVF.” I’ll take support wherever I can get it, but how about “taxpayers who are deeply opposed to being forced to pay for someone else’s lifestyle choices”?

We’re not talking about childhood leukemia here.

Both women quoted in the Ann-Pays-for-Your-IVF story spoke on the condition of anonymity because, as one explained, she feared “retribution by the military against her husband.” I wish she’d fear retribution from taxpayers with pitchforks.

One greedy military wife admitted that she and her husband could afford the treatment on their own, but they “would like to be able to purchase land and start building a home.” So would a lot of people.

Republicans are generally useless when it comes to any ridiculous boondoggle for the military because they think every member of the military is Tom Hanks in “Saving Private Ryan.”

Not anymore. Gradually, then suddenly, every institution in America has been taken over by the far left -- the media, the arts, the cities, the universities, the public schools, the foundations, the churches, the public health regime, the financial and legal worlds. The only two exceptions used to be the military and the police, historically mostly male and (therefore) mostly Republican.

But led by gender feminists like Rep. Pat Schroeder and other people who hate the military, liberals broke one of the last bastions of manliness, transforming our military from the greatest fighting force in the world into a self-esteem program for girls, gays, transgenders, fatties, the pint-sized and anyone else Pete Buttigieg would be capable of beating up.

By now, the War Department (another great Trump idea) is a gigantic welfare program attached to a small group of warriors.

This is more what we had in mind.