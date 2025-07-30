Unsafe

MagnumForce
4d

Thanks Ann for that analysis. Not being lawyers most of us have to rely on the sound advice of those who know. What is the saying "Wise is he who seeks the Council of many".

Also I have posted on X several times the following calculations :

Number of days in 4 years - 1460

Number to be deported say 10,000,000

Number of deportations per day = 10,000,000 / 1460 = ~ 7,000

Given that is correct then currently there should have been ~180 days * 7000 per day = ~1,260,000

So at the current (unknown) rate I don't believe is the current number is anywhere close to that. It seems impossible that the current 20,000,000 - 30,000,000 number is going to change in any substantial way and we are still having untold millions of backward, primitive Low-IQ illiterate violent barbarians destroying not only our society but our Civilization.

In my eyes these are indeed desperate times and we need more of the following ...

“A good plan, violently executed now, is better than a perfect plan next week.”

George Patton

Thanks for all you do!

CB
4d

According to war correspondent and journalist Michael Yon, Mayorkas not only opened our southern border and forced ICE to "complete the smuggling process," but personally traveled to Panama to arrange camps and bus transportation to ease the burden of reaching our border. In a just world, following trials Mayorkas would be part of a mass hanging in DC like the one following Lincoln's assassination. Some of the alleged Lincoln conspirators might have been innocent, but not Mayorkas.

1 reply
