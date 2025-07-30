Asked a few weeks ago why Alejandro Mayorkas, the former secretary of Homeland Security, hadn't been arrested yet, President Trump said, "I’ll take a look at that one because what he did is beyond incompetence."

Apparently, some rash individuals have drawn a connection between Mayorkas' vast human trafficking operation, which brought gang members, child molesters, thieves, rapists and murderers to our country, and the crimes they committed.

C'mon -- that's like day following night -- no connection whatsoever.

True, the law makes such a link, such as with the crimes of felony murder, accomplice to murder and conspiracy to murder, but that's completely different. We're talking about immigrants! Everyone knows that the only law that applies to illegal aliens is the invisible constitutional provision requiring years of due process before we can deport them.

What did Mayorkas do that allegedly encouraged 11 million illegals to pour in under his watch?

Federal immigration law imposes a slew of requirements before foreigners are allowed to move here. For example, as we immigration buffs know, the "law" (U.S. Code Title 8) provides that no alien may enter our country for more than 30 days without, among other things:

-- a visa;

-- a passport;

-- being fingerprinted;

-- filling out the 11-page Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration Application -- in English!;

-- being interviewed by a consular official;

-- a medical exam; AND (not "or")

-- proving he will not become a public charge.

Further, the law states that any person who, operating outside of these laws, "brings to or attempts to bring" an alien to the U.S.; or who "transports, or moves" an alien within the U.S.; or who "encourages or induces an alien to come" to the U.S., has committed a felony. And if any of these violations results "in the death of any person," the person who brought, transported or induced the illegal "[shall] be punished by death." (8 U.S.C. 1324)

But to be fair, Mayorkas is wholly unaware of federal immigration law, so he's in the clear, assuming ignorance of the law is a defense.

It may look like Mayorkas hustled aliens into our country in violation of Title 8 when he fast-tracked them across the border and flew them into the U.S. interior under the cover of darkness, where they were released into our country to spawn like salmon and kill a lot of people.

In fact, the former Homeland secretary merely replaced the dusty old statutory law -- and its cheap gimmicks about visas, consular interviews and medical checks -- with a modern, streamlined phone app, almost guaranteeing instant admission. Simply fill out a bare-bones one-page form -- name, age, citizenship, location, email and a photo -- and you're in! What else would the greatest nation on Earth require before choosing people to be our fellow citizens?

Right-wing kooks will say Mayorkas “brought” or "induced" illegals to come by virtue of making it impossible for any alien to be turned away. This is false. In fact, the CBP One app had an acceptance rate of only 95%. Although a number of murderers, child molesters, kidnappers, drug mules and terrorists got in, I stress that 5% were turned away.

Moreover, if the secretary of Homeland Security can ignore the entirety of federal immigration law, it's only fair for us to ignore that one little section prescribing the death penalty for anyone who brings an illegal to the U.S., transports an illegal within the U.S. or induces an illegal to come to the U.S., if that alien goes on to kill someone.

What kind of law is that, anyway? Just because you intentionally let a murderer in, you're responsible for his subsequent crimes? It ought to count for something that Mayorkas practically put the cartels out of business by doing their work for them. (By some estimates, he is the biggest human trafficker in world history. Congratulations, Alejandro!)

Mayorkas should simply deny that any of the 11 million illegals he brought in committed any crimes. He could cite The New York Times. My thorough check of Times archives does not reveal a single crime committed by an illegal alien in the last five years. Or ever. (The only crime here is that Mayorkas finally got his kitchen remodeled at a price so low it's practically a crime.)

On the internet, you will find endless news stories about murders committed by illegal aliens let in by Mayorkas, but this simply serves as a reminder of our need for Joe Biden's "Disinformation Governance Board."

Here are a few of the alleged illegal alien murders:

-- Convicted murderer and rapist David Antonio Calderon, fresh from a 22-year prison sentence in El Salvador, was admitted to our country by Mayorkas, whereupon he brutally stabbed one man, savagely beat two others with a baseball bat, and murdered a 33-year-old mother, cracking her skull, then setting her body on fire.

-- Honduran Elmer Rueda-Linares, 18, arrested entering the country illegally in June 2021, was promptly released -- on Mayorkas' orders. In April 2024, he killed a staffer to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Kurt Englehart, in a hit and run in Nevada. Sen. Masto now has one less adviser, but one more Hispanic constituent.

-- Another Mayorkas-invited murderer, Haitian Kenol Baptiste, scheduled his illegal entry into the U.S. through the secretary's phone app -- super handy for criminals! Baptiste then murdered two people in Middletown, New York. (Weird that a citizen of the most murderous country in all of Latin America would commit murder.) Middletown police captured the Haitian by unleashing the K-9 unit on him. Luckily, he'd already had lunch.

-- Illegal alien Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, who looks like Yoda, in the sense of "not human,” lied to border agents about his name and age, because he didn't realize that Mayorkas would usher him in, whatever his name and age. Medina Ulloa was flown to Florida, where he was taken in by Francisco Javier Cuellar to work in the family business. Weeks later, Medina Ulloa, in a wild frenzy, beat and stabbed his host to death. It makes me wonder if Trump moved too fast in removing a Tren de Aragua member from that New Mexico judge's house.

-- Peruvian Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria, age 64 -- because you want to get illegals of retirement age, so they can get on Medicare and Social Security right away -- entered the country illegally in May 2023. Per Mayorkas' instructions, he was immediately released into the country. A few months later, Vasquez-Santamaria bludgeoned a 40-year-old Houston man to death in his own backyard.

We shouldn't be too hard on Secretary Mayorkas just because he let in illegals, who then killed thousands of Americans. There are no serial killers on Mount Rushmore, but maybe Mayorkas could be the first.

COPYRIGHT 2025 ANN COULTER

