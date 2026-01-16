Major Break in Renee Good Shooting!
Thank God for The New York Times.
Yeah, we knew that. She was blocking them and refusing their orders to get out of the car.
She also wasn’t interviewing them, dating them, shooting them or painting them — there are all sorts of things she wasn’t doing, New York Times. But thanks for the update.
Telling lines from the article:
— "[Antonio M. Romanucci, a lawyer for her family], declined to say whether the couple had been alerted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents might be working on the block where they encountered them."
[They’d been alerted.]
— “Mr. Romanucci declined to say whether Renee Good had joined a neighborhood group chat that tracked agents …”
[They’d joined a neighborhood group chat that tracked agents.]
“attended any training sessions about watching ICE …”
[They’d attended any training sessions about watching ICE.]
“or observed immigration agents before that morning of the shooting.”
[They’d observed immigration agents before that morning of the shooting.]
— “Mr. Romanucci said that the family’s options included a tort claim against the government or a lawsuit directly against the agent, the latter of which he said was a ‘difficult and challenging path’ given Supreme Court precedent.”
Yes, because he was acting in his official capacity as a law enforcement officer and was not violating any clearly established law or constitutional right. In that context, he had ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY — as JD Vance said.
The media act as if we have no idea what happened. Maybe the ICE agent just walked out of his house in his pajamas one day and started shooting. Who knows!
New York Times this morning, on a column that didn’t allow comments:
NY TIMES: 1/16/26: “If Ms. Good was violating traffic laws in a way that did not interfere with federal agents’ work, one option would be to call for help from the local police.”
Left out is Minneapolis’ Separation Ordinance which prohibits police from responding. I reported this 6 days ago in this column:
https://thecommonbridge.substack.com/p/battlefield-minnesota-in-escalating
Since when is the ambulance chaser a reliable source? This should not be a close call especially civilly. Good assumed the risk. She put herself in danger and worse. They should sue the wife for telling her to "drive baby drive!"