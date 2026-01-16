Yeah, we knew that. She was blocking them and refusing their orders to get out of the car.

She also wasn’t interviewing them, dating them, shooting them or painting them — there are all sorts of things she wasn’t doing, New York Times. But thanks for the update.

Telling lines from the article:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — "[Antonio M. Romanucci, a lawyer for her family], declined to say whether the couple had been alerted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents might be working on the block where they encountered them."

[They’d been alerted.]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — “Mr. Romanucci declined to say whether Renee Good had joined a neighborhood group chat that tracked agents …”

[They’d joined a neighborhood group chat that tracked agents.]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “attended any training sessions about watching ICE …”

[They’d attended any training sessions about watching ICE.]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “or observed immigration agents before that morning of the shooting.”

[They’d observed immigration agents before that morning of the shooting.]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — “Mr. Romanucci said that the family’s options included a tort claim against the government or a lawsuit directly against the agent, the latter of which he said was a ‘difficult and challenging path’ given Supreme Court precedent.”

Yes, because he was acting in his official capacity as a law enforcement officer and was not violating any clearly established law or constitutional right. In that context, he had ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY — as JD Vance said.

The media act as if we have no idea what happened. Maybe the ICE agent just walked out of his house in his pajamas one day and started shooting. Who knows!

