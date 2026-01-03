Maduro Arrest Is 'America First' - Until We Start Painting George Floyd Murals
Every U.S. military action shouldn't force us to take in millions more 3rd worlders
Thoughts on the military seizing Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.
It’s about time. Maduro and his
fellow cartel memberstop government officials have been indicted over and over and over again in the U.S. for drug trafficking. As I wrote recently, it’s pretty clear by now, we’re not going to indict our way out of this.
From Innocent Venezuelan Fishermen: ‘Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!’
The entire government of Venezuela is a drug cartel. Their No. 1 export is cocaine. Their No. 2 export is cocaine boats. The national coat of arms is a coke spoon and two straws.
Under President Barack Obama, U.S. attorneys in Miami and New York indicted some of that country’s top military and law enforcement officials, accusing them of working with Colombian drug kingpins to move drugs through Venezuela to the United States.
Nothing changed. Venezuela continued working with the Colombian cartels, and virtually the same indictments were handed up during the first Trump administration, charging government officials with enriching themselves by flooding “the United States with cocaine and inflict[ing] the drug’s harmful and addictive effects on users in this country.”
Unlike, say, for example, off the top of my head, Iran, which poses exactly zero threat to any American, the drug cartel known as “the Maduro regime” is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of young Americans and will continue to kill them, unless we crush it.
Drop the horseshit about making Venezuela great again Other than Uruguay (88% White European), no Latin American country has ever achieved long-lasting peace. The rest are cauldrons of revolution, civil war, coups, military dictatorships etc. They did this to themselves. It’s what they like.
As explained by me in Venezuela’s Welfare Has Run Out. Now They Want Ours:
How did Venezuela become communist again?
[I]t’s not that complicated. Poor people in Venezuela voted for it. Oh boy, did they vote for it.
The ridiculous peasant Hugo Chavez promised Venezuela’s poor that he would take vengeance on the rich — “the squalid ones” — and give their stuff to the poor. Millions of poor people responded: YESSSSS!!!
Beginning in 1998, and five times after that, the poor came out in droves to support this clown. Fist pumping! Dancing in the streets! Red shirts as far as the eye could see! ...
As promised, Chavez proceeded to seize private businesses, farms (by 2011, he’d expropriated 6 million acres of farmland) and golf resorts, telling poor people to move onto the club greens.
Again, they voted for it.
The U.S. military can depose, it cannot change the nature of the people. Set up a friendly government, get the American oil companies in, and get out before fat female National Guard members start painting George Floyd murals and instructing the local ladies on feminism.
This is a law enforcement operation. In July, the DEA busted a major drug ring in New York state. That was not followed by installing a new government and promising to bring democracy to New York. We’ve seized foreign drug dealers before, such as Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. No one thought that meant we should start running Panama, much less admit thousands of Panamanians to our country.
Contrary to the claims of Marjorie Taylor Greene — the media’s new go-to expert on all political questions! — this IS “America First.” (So far.) The Maduro regime is killing Americans. We should stop him.
Send all the Venezuelans who’ve fled to our country home. Every single bad thing that happens in the rest of the world has GOT to stop ending with us having to take in millions of third worlders — the very third worlders who caused the problem in the first place.
A friend of mine worked for BP in Venezuela during Chavez rule. One night while drinking in a Pub the military dragged everyone into the street pistol whipped and robbed the locals & let the BP guys go. The only good end for a dictator is swinging from a rope.