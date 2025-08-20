Democrats are panicking over the fact that young white men hate them.

In the 2024 presidential election, whites were the only demographic group that gave Donald Trump a majority of its votes, as has been the case for every Republican presidential candidate since 1964. This rather important statistic is known by exactly zero Republicans.

I wonder if Japanese political consultants get as excited about how many white votes they get as the GOP is about their non-white votes. How about consultants for the African National Congress? We've GOT to figure out a way to increase our white vote!

Despite conservatives' 30-year obsession with winning over black voters (not to mention Jared Kushner’s deep insights into the black psyche), in 2024, Trump "surged" to a pathetic 15% of the black vote.

The only really surprising thing about last year's election is that Trump won white men under 20, with about 75% -- the highest percentage of any demographic by race and age. Gen Z and millennial white men were practically pikers compared to the 18- and 19-year-olds, giving Trump a mere 67% of their vote.

Alarmed by young white men's poor "allyship," the Democratic National Committee recently rolled out a $20 million program to win over these selfish louts, who do not leap for joy at a party that wants them dead.

Plan A: Send a fat, Latina lesbian to hold pizza parties with frat boys. Result: four fraternities invited; zero acceptances.

Plan B: There is no Plan B. Consequently, every liberal is brainstorming ideas to appeal to young white males. In The New York Times this week, authors Robert Putnam and Richard Reeves propose appealing to young men’s innate yearning for honor, self-reliance and heroism by bringing back the Boy Scouts.

Whatever happened to the Boy Scouts, anyway? Oh, I remember! The Democratic Party vaporized them.

One of the exhibits in my Museum of the Democrat Party shows a troop of Boy Scouts taking the stage at the 2000 Democratic convention -- and getting loudly booed by the delegates. It seems the Supreme Court had recently declined progressives' demand that the group allow gay men to take young boys on overnight camping trips.

Within a few years of its founding in 1910, the Scouts realized they needed to keep a sharp eye out for sexual abusers and began compiling a confidential list of “ineligible volunteers," called the "Perversion Files." As the expression goes, "Not all gays who want to go camping alone in the woods with young boys are child molesters, but all child molesters would like to go camping alone in the woods with young boys."

It seems to have worked. Nearly two-thirds of NASA's career astronauts were Scouts, and 41 were Eagle Scouts, including Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, and Jim Lovell, the commander of Apollo 8 and 13, who died at 97 only this month. Among the other massively accomplished Eagle Scouts are Hank Aaron, Gerald Ford, Steven Breyer, Sam Walton, Stephen Bechtel, Bill Marriott, Michael Jordan and Steven Spielberg.

A 1996 Lou Harris study found that Scouts placed a higher value on honesty and integrity than boys without Scouting experience.

Naturally, therefore, The New York Times went after the Boy Scouts like a scalded cat who got up on the wrong side of the bed. The paper denounced the court's No Pederasts ruling as one of the "lowest moments of the term.” The Times’ “ethicist,” Randy Cohen, advised a reader to pull her son out of the Cub Scouts, saying it was “the ethical thing to do" -- at least until gay activists were allowed to go on camping trips with young boys.