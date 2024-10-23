This is what we call a “game-changer,” gentlemen.

Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary, Gen. John Kelly on CNN yesterday:

KELLY: "[Trump] would — he commented more than once that, 'You know, that Hitler did some good things, too.' [BEST PART COMING] And of course, if you know history, again, I think he's lacking in that, but if you know what Hitler was all about, you'd be pretty hard to make an argument that he did anything good."

It tells you something about the state of our military that, to a a four-star general, “know[ing] history” consists of having heard of Hitler.

Suddenly, the disastrous Afghanistan pullout makes sense. (As does the fact that after winning the war in 3 weeks, we hung out there for another 20 years, painting George Floyd murals and teaching Afghan women about feminism.)

IF ONLY SOMEONE HAD WARNED TRUMP ABOUT KELLY!!! (But Jared Kushner knew better.)

But it’s not Trump’s fault that he kept none of his promises on immigration. Somehow, he was “surrounded” by bad people.

