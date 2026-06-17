The preposterous spectacle of the recent mayoral runoff election in Los Angeles may be a blessing in disguise—and not just for Republican candidate Spencer Pratt, who can now move his family to Miami. As the entire country saw, Pratt walloped the Indian progressive lady the night of the election, then watched as his lead vanished during a week of ballot “counting.”

The switcheroo was surprising not only because the progressive lady, City Council member Nithya Raman, supports encampments of homeless drug addicts next to grammar schools (unless her kids are forced to gaze upon them) but also because the late-arriving ballots gave Pratt three new votes while delivering about 100,000 new votes for her.

Allegedly, Pratt finished “third.” Voters will now have to choose between a communist in Mayor Karen Bass, and an admitted socialist in “second place finisher” Raman (a smug imbecile who makes New York mayor Zohran Mamdani look like Winston Churchill).

Liberals have gone from saying You can’t prove we cheated to writing ponderous think pieces in The New York Times boasting about the genius of progressive leadership in our cities. Apparently, releasing criminals and decriminalizing crime has been wildly successful on all counts — homicide rates (“declining”), homelessness (“down”) and drug overdoses (“fallen pretty remarkably”). That’s why, the ponderous think piece by David Wallace-Wells continues, cities are not “shifting right, as many expected, but left.”

Yes, it was simply the power of liberal ideas that won the day.

Liberals accuse right-wingers of lacking every basic human characteristic, but do they really think we lack a prefrontal cortex?

Of course the Los Angeles election was stolen, openly, audaciously, without an ounce of shame. Raman could not be identified by 10 out of 10 Los Angelinos. Couldn’t liberals stop insulting our intelligence and stick to Hahaha, we stole the election and there’s nothing you can do about it?

People make the mistake of assuming the fraud happens only inside a vote-counting room. It does not. It happens within the Alice in Wonderland election scheme that the California Legislature, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s heavy whip hand, put into place, not just this time but for all time.

These are the same people who say JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is a billionaire and Da’Quan Alvarado is in the backseat of a police cruiser not because of poor life choices, hard work or raw talent, but because of some invisible and inarticulable “rules” that are stacked against Da’Quan.

The “rules” for California elections are written law. You can look them up. And they don’t merely allow fraud, but guarantee it, on a massive scale.