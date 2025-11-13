On Nov 10, 2016, jeffrey E. wrote:

any new york plans

Nov 10, 2016 Ken Starr wrote:

Thanks for checking in. I’ll make some. What timing would work for you?

On Nov 10, 2016, jeffrey E. wrote:

you are always welcome. if you would like to visit caribean , i can organize. anytime with wife your call. otherwise new york dec. 6-9? \

On Thu, Nov 10, 2016 Ken Starr wrote:

Darn. On a cruise in the aforementioned Caribbean that week. Weekly Standard post-election cruise. Bad timing on our part. We’ll try for January-February in warm climate, or NY when you’re next there. Many thanks.

On Nov 10, 2016,

jeffrey E. wrote: are you going to stop in st thomas on your cruise?

On Sat, Nov 19, 2016 Ken Starr wrote:

Greetings! Just got my hands on the itinerary. Alas, no St. Thomas. Back to the drawing board. Hope you’re well. Best, Ken

From: jeffrey E. Sent: 11/20/2016

High hope thanksgiving is peaceful . miss talking to you

On Sat, Nov 19, 2016 [assume different time zones] Ken Starr wrote:

And to you as well. We’ll be at the Breakers en famille as of Tuesday evening.. Any chance to see you in the Sunshine State? Hugs, Ken

On Nov 20, 2016, jeffrey E. wrote:

great great anytime at your convenience or you can come to the house.

From: Ken Starr, Nov 20, 2016:

sensational! I’ll be there with bells ringing. High noon ok?

I wonder if Starr enjoyed the bathroom soaps shaped like vaginas and penises.

