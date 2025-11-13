Ken Starr to Epstein: "Any chance to see you in the Sunshine State? Hugs, Ken" [UPDATED]
Starr's warm correspondence with someone he knew to be a pedophile
On Nov 10, 2016, jeffrey E. wrote:
any new york plans
Nov 10, 2016 Ken Starr wrote:
Thanks for checking in. I’ll make some. What timing would work for you?
On Nov 10, 2016, jeffrey E. wrote:
you are always welcome. if you would like to visit caribean , i can organize. anytime with wife your call. otherwise new york dec. 6-9? \
On Thu, Nov 10, 2016 Ken Starr wrote:
Darn. On a cruise in the aforementioned Caribbean that week. Weekly Standard post-election cruise. Bad timing on our part. We’ll try for January-February in warm climate, or NY when you’re next there. Many thanks.
On Nov 10, 2016,
jeffrey E. wrote: are you going to stop in st thomas on your cruise?
On Sat, Nov 19, 2016 Ken Starr wrote:
Greetings! Just got my hands on the itinerary. Alas, no St. Thomas. Back to the drawing board. Hope you’re well. Best, Ken
From: jeffrey E. Sent: 11/20/2016
High hope thanksgiving is peaceful . miss talking to you
On Sat, Nov 19, 2016 [assume different time zones] Ken Starr wrote:
And to you as well. We’ll be at the Breakers en famille as of Tuesday evening.. Any chance to see you in the Sunshine State? Hugs, Ken
More …
On Nov 20, 2016, jeffrey E. wrote:
great great anytime at your convenience or you can come to the house.
From: Ken Starr, Nov 20, 2016:
sensational! I’ll be there with bells ringing. High noon ok?
I wonder if Starr enjoyed the bathroom soaps shaped like vaginas and penises.
He always struck me as being a little light in the loafers but nowadays it’s bad form to bring stuff like that up. Hugs Charles
Wow. This rather “friendly” note was written in 2016! “Ken Starr joined Epstein's high-profile legal team around 2007, which also included lawyer Alan Dershowitz.” He certainly knew who he was dealing with! Pretty damning stuff.