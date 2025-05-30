Excerpts:

[F]or almost the entirety of 2019, I was incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City for the the crime of underreporting my income.

During that time, I was employed by the psych department as the chief suicide watcher (inmate companion coordinator), a title that had me scheduling my fellow inmates for their four-hour shifts watching other detainees who'd decided they wanted to kill themselves.

[I] didn't really see Jeffrey as suicidal until the judge denied his bail. Faced with the possibility he'd never leave prison, it was then that Epstein ratcheted down emotionally.

Epstein had convinced the psychs that he was no longer suicidal … I saw it differently. I'd never seen him look more depressed.

After that night, Jeffrey was moved back to protective custody [and] seized the moment.

MCC was an extremely secure facility (El Chapo couldn't even escape). To sneak a murderer in and out would have taken an extensive conspiracy involving many officers to get the job done.

If that conspiracy had actually existed, it would have unraveled quickly. …[The officers] simply weren't that slick.

The idea that the unit's cameras had been shut off so nobody would see the murder (one forwarded conspiracy) is a thought I found laughable. Most of the prison's cameras weren't operational. We knew that.

[Inmate Brown] occupied the cell next to Jeffrey Epstein…. Brown returned to report that the night Epstein died, nobody entered the unit — and he heard Epstein tearing up sheets in the wee hours.

Brown had absolutely no agenda in telling me this save exposing the truth as he saw (and knew) it. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, there is no doubt.

