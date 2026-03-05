Unsafe

Heather
10h

You predicted they would black out everyone’s faces, not just the victims. We didn’t want the details of their disgusting fetishes, we wanted their identities. What a joke.

Michael Zilkowsky
10h

A friend forwwarded this to me a few days ago.

By Mark Lynch

Feb 17, 2026

"Epstein had no degree, no credentials, no public business wins, yet he controlled a billionaire's fortune, owned a private island, and had access to presidents. His resume doesn't explain his wealth.

So what does?

The answer is in the people who built him.

Epstein didn't climb his way to power. He was handed it—by a sequence of people who gave him access, training, and protection at every stage.

𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟒: 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞

Epstein lands a job teaching math and physics at the Dalton School, one of New York's most elite private schools. There's just one problem: he doesn't have a college degree.

Elite schools don't do this. Ever.

But Donald Barr does. Barr was a former OSS officer during World War II (the precursor to the CIA) and father of future Attorney General William Barr. He's also the author of a science fiction novel about oligarchs running a society built on sexual slavery.

Epstein now has direct access to the children of Manhattan's wealthiest families.

𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟔: 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

Two years later, Epstein gets hired at Bear Stearns, one of Wall Street's most prestigious firms. He's introduced through a parent at Dalton, but it's CEO Alan "Ace" Greenberg who personally brings him on.

No finance background. No degree. No traditional path.

Within four years, Epstein becomes a limited partner, a position that normally takes decades of proven results to reach.

He's learning how the ultra-wealthy hide money. Tax shelters. Offshore accounts. Asset protection strategies most people will never hear about.

𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟏: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝

In 1981, there's an SEC investigation into insider trading connected to the Seagram Company and the Bronfman family. Bear Stearns forces Epstein out over what they call "minor infractions."

But here's what's strange: despite the investigation, Epstein faces no charges. No legal consequences. No public scandal.

He just walks away.

Now he understands how the ultra-wealthy move money invisibly, and he knows he can get away with it.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬

After Wall Street, Epstein reinvents himself. He tells people he recovers stolen assets for governments and oligarchs. He carries a concealed weapon. He travels on a British passport.

During this time, he's mentored by Sir Douglas Leese, a British defense contractor and arms dealer. Leese teaches him the mechanics of international arms deals and black market finance.

Epstein now knows how to operate outside traditional banking systems entirely.

𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟕: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐢 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧

Leese introduces Epstein to Steven Hoffenberg, who hires him as a consultant for Towers Financial. Together, they pull off one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, over $450 million stolen from investors.

Hoffenberg goes to prison for 20 years.

Epstein? Not even questioned.

Hoffenberg later testifies that Epstein was the architect of the entire fraud. Federal prosecutors never follow up.

Epstein now has proof he's protected.

𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟕: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐦 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠

That same year, Epstein meets Leslie Wexner, founder of The Limited and Victoria's Secret. Through an insurance executive, they're introduced.

What happens next doesn't make sense by any normal standard.

Wexner is worth billions. He has access to the top financial advisors in the world. Yet he gives Epstein, who has no verifiable credentials and no formal education, total control of his fortune through a sweeping power of attorney.

Then Wexner transfers his $56 million Manhattan townhouse to Epstein. For $0.

That house becomes the center of operations. Epstein wires it with hidden cameras. He uses Victoria's Secret as a recruiting pipeline, promising young women modeling contracts.

Epstein now has the infrastructure and the bait.

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟎𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Epstein gets introduced to Robert Maxwell, British media mogul and arms dealer. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe later claims Maxwell brought Epstein into a network of operatives during this period.

In 1991, Maxwell dies under suspicious circumstances. He falls off his yacht. His body is found floating in the Atlantic.

His daughter, Ghislaine Maxwell, steps in to take his place.

𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟏: 𝐆𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤

Ghislaine becomes Epstein's partner. She has her father's contact list—royalty, politicians, scientists, billionaires. She knows how to move in those circles without raising suspicion.

But she does more than provide social cover.

She professionalizes the entire recruitment operation. She scouts at art schools, auction houses, high-society events. She trains victims to normalize what's happening to them. She makes the whole system run smoother.

Epstein now has legitimacy and operational control.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟎𝐬: 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬

Through the 90s, Epstein wires his properties with surveillance equipment. Hidden cameras. Audio recording devices. His Manhattan townhouse. His Palm Beach estate. His New Mexico ranch.

The goal wasn't just abuse. It was leverage.

He starts hosting powerful people. He records them. He builds files.

𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑-𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟓: 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬

Between 1993 and 1995, Epstein visits the Clinton White House 17 times. Most of his meetings are with Mark Middleton, a staffer who was later tied to illegal campaign fundraising.

Epstein often brings women with him to these visits.

Nobody stops him. Nobody questions it.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎𝐬: 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

In the 2000s, Epstein shifts his focus. He's not just collecting politicians anymore.

He starts courting the biggest names in tech and science. Bill Gates. Nathan Myhrvold. Sergey Brin.

He donates millions to MIT and Harvard. He positions himself as a philanthropist and intellectual. He hosts salons where Nobel laureates discuss ideas.

He's now collecting the people building the future

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟖 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞

By 2008, federal prosecutors have a 53-page indictment ready. They have evidence of crimes against 36 girls. The case is solid.

Then it gets killed.

Instead, U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta offers Epstein a plea deal that lets him plead guilty to two state prostitution charges. Epstein serves 13 months in a county jail, with work release. He leaves for 12 hours a day, six days a week.

The deal also grants immunity to any unnamed co-conspirators.

Years later, Acosta tells the Trump transition team that he was told Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and to "leave it alone."

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐝 𝐔𝐩

Epstein had no degree. No credentials. No public business wins.

Yet he controlled a billionaire's fortune. He owned a private island. He had a fleet of planes. He had access to presidents, prime ministers, and tech moguls.

His claimed net worth was over $500 million, but financial investigators couldn't trace where it came from. His only known client was Wexner. No public investment wins. No business holdings that matched his wealth.

The money moved through offshore accounts and shell companies. The source was never clear.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧

Look at what actually happened:

He was hired without credentials, by someone connected to intelligence work.

He was promoted without experience, by a Wall Street CEO.

He escaped prosecution, twice.

He was funded by a billionaire who gave him a house and total financial control.

He was introduced to powerful networks by people who operated above the law.

And at every point where he should have been stopped, he wasn't.

Someone kept clearing the path.

The question isn't just who visited the island.

The question is: Who made sure he could build it in the first place?"

Credit to Whitney Web for her stellar research here.

PS. If Trump can't tell Israel to f*** off because the Rothschilds have kompromat on him, namely that they apparently bailed him out of a tight financial spot decades ago, he should just say that; just come out and say that tiny hats are less about money than they are about leverage.

Indeed, the very definition of leverage is to move something a great deal with little input; if your tire lug nut won't loosen, add a pry bar to the handle of the wrench, viola!

Trump doing that would reflect more negatively on them and the story about six million pizzas (the leverage) when there weren't enough ovens to cook those pizzas than it would reflect poorly upon Trump.

