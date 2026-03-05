I've Read 50,000 Epstein Emails and I Need About 50,000 Showers
It's All About The [XXXXXXREDACTION]
I’m only about 100,000 pages into the Epstein files, so these are just my preliminary observations, but clearly the Department of Justice abused its redaction pen. One of my own columns, printed in full, appears in the files, sent from XXXXXXXXX, to XXXXXXXXX, with a cc to XXXXXXXX. Or maybe it was XXXXXXXX — I always get those guys confused.
Although the column is available online and wherever fine publications are sold, the DOJ redacted one name from it: “Haley Robson,” an Epstein victim-cum-procurer.
Robson’s name is not a secret. She’s been publicly identified at least since 2009 as an Epstein associate. Ironically, she’s also been one of the loudest voices denouncing the many redactions in the files.
She’s right. Way, way too many names have been X-ed out. I’m guessing the DOJ must have gone through at least 70,000 redactor pens.
The law expressly disallows redactions “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” So why has the Department of Justice blacked out the names of adult men — or women, God help us — sending emails to Epstein that say things like this:
a) “Pussy hunters!!”
Yes, that’s it. That’s all the email said.
b) “Subject: Hi from PB Hi J, Hope you can find a great guy for REDACTED :)) her pussy is getting wet”
Remember the good old days, back when we were outraged about “grabbing pussies”?
c) One email is entirely redacted except ... “Has discovered the distraction of pussy, I assume. Well, I say good for him.”
I’m almost certain this wasn’t a reference to some cat lover.
d) “Love whats wrong with you you sound like a dirty old guy!! You’re surrounded by tits all day long... “
No, definitely not about cats.
e) “no one can beat your pussy network”
Thanks to all the redactions, we’re not even sure which banks these guys work for.
f) “I’ll send car pics and updates as they come :) all set for her trip. Photos to come. ...her tits are great! ;)”
By the way, her eyes are up here, fellas.
g) “Meet me at class 9:30 so Many hot girls promise ... Promise an abundant of young pussy flesh ..... Love A”
Epstein may have been a serial statutory rapist, but give the guy credit: He was always very punctual.
h) “All I need later is to bring REDACTED over and have her pussy;)))”
Okay, but just promise me you won’t objectify her. She’s still a person. She’s got a name. It’s XXXXXXXXXX.
Sure it would be embarrassing to have one’s name attached to these emails, but the law says redactions are permitted only for “clearly unwarranted invasion[s] of personal privacy.”
Perhaps if these emails were being produced in response to a scandal involving, say, the Federal Railroad Safety Act of 1970, then revealing the senders’ names would be an unwarranted invasion of privacy. But this is a case expressly about an international sex ring, the collection of kompromat, and the entire absence of law enforcement.
The names of men joking about their carnal knowledge of Epstein’s girls is precisely why Congress ordered the files released. (Well, that and the possibility of impeaching Trump.)
Not only names, but way too many faces are blacked out. (And I’m ordinarily a big fan of people working in blackface.)
The files include a boatload of photos from Epstein’s private collection, showing men having every kind of sex with young girls. The girls’ faces are blacked out, obviously -- but so are the men’s. Ordinarily, showing their faces would be a wild violation of their privacy, but the law clearly states that redactions are not allowed for “embarrassment” or “reputational harm.”
These guys were either Epstein’s co-conspirators or his marks. Even if the girls were of age and the sex was consensual, those photos could still be used for blackmail (and the occasional Christmas card photo).
If we saw their faces, it could explain why it took so long to bring Epstein to justice. It might help answer the peculiarly unresolved mystery of who told Alex Acosta, the U.S. attorney who struck the second plea deal with Epstein, that he “belonged to intelligence”? (Why do we still not know that?)
Shockingly, The New York Times, remembering that it’s a newspaper, has done fantastic work on the files. Only because the paper pursued the matter, did the government un-redact a face in one photo. It showed a Mount Sinai doctor performing surgery on a girl laid out on Epstein’s dining room table — an unheard-of ethical breach. Based on other files, the Times figured out it was Dr. Jess Ting. But, when contacted by the paper, he denied it. After the DOJ unredacted the photo, showing Ting’s bright, smiling face, he stopped returning the paper’s calls.
Only 2.9 million pages to go.
You predicted they would black out everyone’s faces, not just the victims. We didn’t want the details of their disgusting fetishes, we wanted their identities. What a joke.
A friend forwwarded this to me a few days ago.
By Mark Lynch
Feb 17, 2026
"Epstein had no degree, no credentials, no public business wins, yet he controlled a billionaire's fortune, owned a private island, and had access to presidents. His resume doesn't explain his wealth.
So what does?
The answer is in the people who built him.
Epstein didn't climb his way to power. He was handed it—by a sequence of people who gave him access, training, and protection at every stage.
𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟒: 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞
Epstein lands a job teaching math and physics at the Dalton School, one of New York's most elite private schools. There's just one problem: he doesn't have a college degree.
Elite schools don't do this. Ever.
But Donald Barr does. Barr was a former OSS officer during World War II (the precursor to the CIA) and father of future Attorney General William Barr. He's also the author of a science fiction novel about oligarchs running a society built on sexual slavery.
Epstein now has direct access to the children of Manhattan's wealthiest families.
𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟔: 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞
Two years later, Epstein gets hired at Bear Stearns, one of Wall Street's most prestigious firms. He's introduced through a parent at Dalton, but it's CEO Alan "Ace" Greenberg who personally brings him on.
No finance background. No degree. No traditional path.
Within four years, Epstein becomes a limited partner, a position that normally takes decades of proven results to reach.
He's learning how the ultra-wealthy hide money. Tax shelters. Offshore accounts. Asset protection strategies most people will never hear about.
𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟏: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝
In 1981, there's an SEC investigation into insider trading connected to the Seagram Company and the Bronfman family. Bear Stearns forces Epstein out over what they call "minor infractions."
But here's what's strange: despite the investigation, Epstein faces no charges. No legal consequences. No public scandal.
He just walks away.
Now he understands how the ultra-wealthy move money invisibly, and he knows he can get away with it.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬
After Wall Street, Epstein reinvents himself. He tells people he recovers stolen assets for governments and oligarchs. He carries a concealed weapon. He travels on a British passport.
During this time, he's mentored by Sir Douglas Leese, a British defense contractor and arms dealer. Leese teaches him the mechanics of international arms deals and black market finance.
Epstein now knows how to operate outside traditional banking systems entirely.
𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟕: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐢 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧
Leese introduces Epstein to Steven Hoffenberg, who hires him as a consultant for Towers Financial. Together, they pull off one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, over $450 million stolen from investors.
Hoffenberg goes to prison for 20 years.
Epstein? Not even questioned.
Hoffenberg later testifies that Epstein was the architect of the entire fraud. Federal prosecutors never follow up.
Epstein now has proof he's protected.
𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟕: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐦 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠
That same year, Epstein meets Leslie Wexner, founder of The Limited and Victoria's Secret. Through an insurance executive, they're introduced.
What happens next doesn't make sense by any normal standard.
Wexner is worth billions. He has access to the top financial advisors in the world. Yet he gives Epstein, who has no verifiable credentials and no formal education, total control of his fortune through a sweeping power of attorney.
Then Wexner transfers his $56 million Manhattan townhouse to Epstein. For $0.
That house becomes the center of operations. Epstein wires it with hidden cameras. He uses Victoria's Secret as a recruiting pipeline, promising young women modeling contracts.
Epstein now has the infrastructure and the bait.
𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟎𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Epstein gets introduced to Robert Maxwell, British media mogul and arms dealer. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe later claims Maxwell brought Epstein into a network of operatives during this period.
In 1991, Maxwell dies under suspicious circumstances. He falls off his yacht. His body is found floating in the Atlantic.
His daughter, Ghislaine Maxwell, steps in to take his place.
𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟏: 𝐆𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤
Ghislaine becomes Epstein's partner. She has her father's contact list—royalty, politicians, scientists, billionaires. She knows how to move in those circles without raising suspicion.
But she does more than provide social cover.
She professionalizes the entire recruitment operation. She scouts at art schools, auction houses, high-society events. She trains victims to normalize what's happening to them. She makes the whole system run smoother.
Epstein now has legitimacy and operational control.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟎𝐬: 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
Through the 90s, Epstein wires his properties with surveillance equipment. Hidden cameras. Audio recording devices. His Manhattan townhouse. His Palm Beach estate. His New Mexico ranch.
The goal wasn't just abuse. It was leverage.
He starts hosting powerful people. He records them. He builds files.
𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑-𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟓: 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬
Between 1993 and 1995, Epstein visits the Clinton White House 17 times. Most of his meetings are with Mark Middleton, a staffer who was later tied to illegal campaign fundraising.
Epstein often brings women with him to these visits.
Nobody stops him. Nobody questions it.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎𝐬: 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
In the 2000s, Epstein shifts his focus. He's not just collecting politicians anymore.
He starts courting the biggest names in tech and science. Bill Gates. Nathan Myhrvold. Sergey Brin.
He donates millions to MIT and Harvard. He positions himself as a philanthropist and intellectual. He hosts salons where Nobel laureates discuss ideas.
He's now collecting the people building the future
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟖 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞
By 2008, federal prosecutors have a 53-page indictment ready. They have evidence of crimes against 36 girls. The case is solid.
Then it gets killed.
Instead, U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta offers Epstein a plea deal that lets him plead guilty to two state prostitution charges. Epstein serves 13 months in a county jail, with work release. He leaves for 12 hours a day, six days a week.
The deal also grants immunity to any unnamed co-conspirators.
Years later, Acosta tells the Trump transition team that he was told Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and to "leave it alone."
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐝 𝐔𝐩
Epstein had no degree. No credentials. No public business wins.
Yet he controlled a billionaire's fortune. He owned a private island. He had a fleet of planes. He had access to presidents, prime ministers, and tech moguls.
His claimed net worth was over $500 million, but financial investigators couldn't trace where it came from. His only known client was Wexner. No public investment wins. No business holdings that matched his wealth.
The money moved through offshore accounts and shell companies. The source was never clear.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧
Look at what actually happened:
He was hired without credentials, by someone connected to intelligence work.
He was promoted without experience, by a Wall Street CEO.
He escaped prosecution, twice.
He was funded by a billionaire who gave him a house and total financial control.
He was introduced to powerful networks by people who operated above the law.
And at every point where he should have been stopped, he wasn't.
Someone kept clearing the path.
The question isn't just who visited the island.
The question is: Who made sure he could build it in the first place?"
Credit to Whitney Web for her stellar research here.
PS. If Trump can't tell Israel to f*** off because the Rothschilds have kompromat on him, namely that they apparently bailed him out of a tight financial spot decades ago, he should just say that; just come out and say that tiny hats are less about money than they are about leverage.
Indeed, the very definition of leverage is to move something a great deal with little input; if your tire lug nut won't loosen, add a pry bar to the handle of the wrench, viola!
Trump doing that would reflect more negatively on them and the story about six million pizzas (the leverage) when there weren't enough ovens to cook those pizzas than it would reflect poorly upon Trump.